यूपी: शादी समारोह में शख्स ने की हर्ष फायरिंग, हलवाई की मौत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 06:24 PM IST
आरोपी शख्स गिरफ्तार
आरोपी शख्स गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
हाथरस में कोतवाली सिकंदराराऊ क्षेत्र के एक गांव भुरर्का में शादी समारोह के दौरान हुई हर्ष फायरिंग में एक हलवाई की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेजा दिया है। 
बता दें कि हलवाई की पहचान देवेंद्र उर्फ गोरे लाल निवासी मोहल्ला नौखेल के रूप में हुई है। गोरे लाल की मौत की खबर मिलते ही परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। 
hathras crime news hathras police station hathras police
डॉ. कफील
Aligarh

अब नहीं होगी डॉक्टर कफील की रिहाई, रासुका के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय में विवादित बयान देने के मामले में अब तक की सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए सिविल लाइंस में रासुका के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। यह मुकदमा डॉ. कफील अहमद के खिलाफ लिखा गया है। 

14 फरवरी 2020

Aligarh news
Aligarh

10 दिन पहले ही लूट की रकम से बबलू ने की थी बहन की शादी

14 फरवरी 2020

शाहजमाल ईदगाह पर एनआरसी व सीएए के विरोध में धरने पर बैठी महिलाएं।
Aligarh

सीएए का विरोधः मुल्क सभी का है, नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह की बपौती नहीं

14 फरवरी 2020

The Bull hit the woman
Aligarh

महिला को मारने के बाद आधा घंटे तक शव पर बैठा रहा सांड़

14 फरवरी 2020

Bjp leader Raghuraj Singh
Aligarh

भाजपा नेता रघुराज के पार्षद बेटे पर डकैती का मुकदमा

14 फरवरी 2020

सुमैया राना(फाइल फोटो)
Aligarh

एएमयू पहुंची मुनव्वर राना की बेटी, बोली- हम पहले मुसलमान हैं, उसके बाद कुछ और

9 फरवरी 2020

अमुवि में मार्च निकालती छात्राएं व छात्र।
Aligarh

एएमयू बवालः मानसिक रूप से अस्वस्थ नाबालिग को क्लीनचिट

14 फरवरी 2020

विधायक दलवीर सिंह के रिस्तेदार से हुई मारपीट
Aligarh

बरौली विधायक के रिश्तेदार संग भाजपा नेता के बेटे ने की मारपीट

13 फरवरी 2020

E Ticket Corruption
Aligarh

तत्काल कोटे की ई टिकटों की कालाबाजारी का भंडाफोड़

14 फरवरी 2020

कोहिनूर मंच पर अपनी प्रस्तुति देते कॉमेडियन सुनील पॉल।
Aligarh

निष्ठा शर्मा ने सजाई सुरों की महफिल तो कॉमेडियन सुनील पॉल ने लगवाए ठहाके

14 फरवरी 2020

