डेंगू के चपेट में आए कवि अंजुम

Aligarh Bureau Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 01:57 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
डेस्क न्यूज, अमर उजाला अलीगढ़
शहर में फैले डेंगू के चपेट में कवि अशोक अंजुम आ गए हैं। वे कई दिनों से वरुण ट्रामा सेंटर में भर्ती हैं। उनकी प्लेटलेट्स लगातार गिर रही हैं। शहर के तमाम साहित्यकारों व शुभचिंतकों ने वरुण ट्रामा सेंटर जाकर उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना की। वहीं, संत फिदेलिस स्कूल में डेंगू ग्रस्त कवि व शिक्षक अशोक व शिक्षक सैमुअल मसीह के स्वास्थ्य लाभ के लिए फादर सन्नी कोटूर के निर्देशन में विशेष प्रार्थना सभा का आयोजन किया गया।

