शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   एएमयू प्रॉक्टर आफिस में छात्रों ने जड़ दिये ताले

एएमयू प्रॉक्टर आफिस में छात्रों ने जड़ दिये ताले

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 01:16 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला अलीगढ़।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
निलंबित छात्र फरहान जुबैरी ने एएमयू प्रॉक्टर आफिस में ताला डाल दिया है। चार घंटे में निलंबन वापस नहीं लेने पर रजिस्ट्रार लॉज पर ताला डालने की चेतावनी दी है। इससे अधिकारियों का टेंशन बढ़ गया है।

बुधवार को एएमयू प्रॉक्टर प्रो. एम मोहसिन खान द्वारा फरहान जुबैरी सहित 8 छात्रों को निलंबित किया गया है। इसकी सूचना मिलने के बाद डॉ. बीआर आंबेडकर हॉल में रहने वाले बीएसडब्लू छात्र फरहान जुबैरी ने गहरा आक्रोश जाहिर किया है।

उनका कहना है कि उन्हें गलत तरीके से फंसाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। घटना के वक्त वह हॉल में थे और उससे संबंधित सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच कर सच्चाई का पता लगाया जा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे बदनाम करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

वह वीसी एवं प्रॉक्टर के खिलाफ इस मामले को लेकर कोर्ट में जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि चार घंटे के अंदर निलंबन वापस नहीं लिया गया तो रजिस्ट्रार लॉज पर ताला लगा देंगे। उन्होंने गुरुवार को विभाग एवं स्कूल सहित तमाम शैक्षणिक कार्य बंद कराने की चेतावनी दी है। इस संबंध में एएमयू पीआरओ के एमआईसी प्रो. शाफे किदवई ने अनभिज्ञता जतायी।

Recommended

Cricket News

दोस्त की पत्नी से प्यार कर बैठे थे मुरली विजय, किसी फिल्म से कम नहीं यह लव स्टोरी

13 फरवरी 2019

MURLI VIJAY DINESH KARTHIK
dinesh karthik wife
MURLI VIJAY DINESH KARTHIK
murali and nikita
Cricket News

दोस्त की पत्नी से प्यार कर बैठे थे मुरली विजय, किसी फिल्म से कम नहीं यह लव स्टोरी

13 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

पति के जन्मदिन पर यूं धड़का माधुरी दीक्षित का दिल, 20 साल बाद सबके सामने किया प्यार का इजहार

13 फरवरी 2019

माधुरी दीक्षित
माधुरी दीक्षित
madhuri dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood

पति के जन्मदिन पर यूं धड़का माधुरी दीक्षित का दिल, 20 साल बाद सबके सामने किया प्यार का इजहार

13 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन से शादी के सवाल पर रेखा के जवाब ने चौंका दिया था, जया के बारे में कहा था- 'वो तो बेचारी...'

13 फरवरी 2019

rekha
rekha
rekha
rekha
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन से शादी के सवाल पर रेखा के जवाब ने चौंका दिया था, जया के बारे में कहा था- 'वो तो बेचारी...'

13 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Bollywood

सलमान खान अपनी हीरोइनों को होठों पर कभी नहीं करते Kiss, जान लीजिए क्या है वजह

13 फरवरी 2019

सलमान खान
salman khan
Daisy Shah and salman khan
सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान खान अपनी हीरोइनों को होठों पर कभी नहीं करते Kiss, जान लीजिए क्या है वजह

13 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

हेजल पर लट्टू थे हैंडसम युवराज, सिर्फ कॉफी पीने के लिए ही किया तीन साल लंबा इंतजार

13 फरवरी 2019

yuvraj and hazel
युवराज सिंह और हेजल कीच
yuvraj singh and hazel keech
युवराज सिंह और हेजल कीच की लव स्टोरी
Cricket News

हेजल पर लट्टू थे हैंडसम युवराज, सिर्फ कॉफी पीने के लिए ही किया तीन साल लंबा इंतजार

13 फरवरी 2019

WhatsApp
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp ने राज्यसभा सांसद का अकाउंट किया बंद, आपका भी हो सकता है ब्लॉक

13 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Bhagavad Gita
India News

भगवद् गीता की मदद से डायबिटीज का इलाज संभव, रिसर्च में खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2019

venkatesh and jayanti
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

13 फरवरी 2019

US job openings jump to record high of 7.3 million
America

अमेरिका में बंपर नौकरियों का बना रिकॉर्ड, दो दशकों के बाद आंकड़ा इतना ऊपर

13 फरवरी 2019

शादी का कार्ड
Gorakhpur

बेटी के शादी कार्ड पर सपोर्ट फार मोदी छपवाया, लिखा- 'उपहार नहीं चुनाव में मोदी को वोट करें'

12 फरवरी 2019

सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट
Gorakhpur

याद आया गहरी आत्मीयता वाला पुरसुकून आलिंगन, सोशल मीडिया पर नए रूप में मनाया जा रहा है वेलेंटाइन वीक

12 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
cricket ball
Cricket News

अपनों ने ठुकराया, गैरों ने अपनाया...दूसरे राज्यों में जलवा बिखेर रहे दिल्ली के दिलेर 

12 फरवरी 2019

खेती ने नए तरीके
World

शहरवासियों को खेती सिखाने लिए शहरों में हो रही है कॉमर्शियल फार्मिंग

12 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

48.5 मिलियन टन हुआ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कचरा, नॉर्वे, स्विट्जरलैंड में बन रहा सबसे ज्यादा

12 फरवरी 2019

Demo pic
Bizarre News

एयरपोर्ट पर चेकिंग के दौरान महिला के पैंट से मिली ऐसी चीज, देखते ही सन्न रह गए अधिकारी

12 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

मिशन-2019: प्रियंका के लिए यूपी में करिश्मा किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं

12 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एएमयू के बाब-ए-सैयद
Aligarh

एएमयू में तनाव ः प्रशासन ने िजले में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद की

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी में मंगलवार को हुए बवाल के बाद जारी तनाव को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने एक महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेते हुए बुधवार को जिले में इंटरनेट सेवाओं पर रोक लगा दी है।

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Abdullah College students go to join Baba-e-Syed.
Aligarh

एएमयू बवाल : भाजपा विधायक के पौत्र अजय सिंह सहित आठ छात्र निलंबित, परिसर में प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध

14 फरवरी 2019

पुष्प प्रदर्शनी में आरएएफ ने बिखेरी खुशबू
Aligarh

पुष्प प्रदर्शनी में आरएएफ ने बिखेरी खुशबू

14 फरवरी 2019

आठ माह की मासूम की मां ने गला दबाकर की हत्या
Aligarh

आठ माह की मासूम की मां ने गला दबाकर की हत्या

14 फरवरी 2019

इकरा कालोनी में मोबाइल टावर में लगी आग
Aligarh

इकरा कालोनी में मोबाइल टावर में लगी आग

14 फरवरी 2019

ढ़ाबों में बिक रहा है अल्कोहल वाला जहर
Aligarh

ढ़ाबों में बिक रहा है अल्कोहल वाला जहर

14 फरवरी 2019

कुल हिंद मुशायरा स्थगित, शायर मायूस लौटे
Aligarh

कुल हिंद मुशायरा स्थगित, शायर मायूस लौटे

14 फरवरी 2019

इंटरनेट बंद होने से नकल माफियाओं के सक्रिय होने की है संभावना
Aligarh

इंटरनेट बंद होने से नकल माफियाओं के सक्रिय होने की है संभावना

14 फरवरी 2019

परीक्षा केंद्र से कॉपी लेकर भाग गया छात्र
Aligarh

परीक्षा केंद्र से कॉपी लेकर भाग गया छात्र

14 फरवरी 2019

नुमाइश में मिस्टर यूपी, मसल्समैन का दिखेगा जलवा आज
Aligarh

नुमाइश में मिस्टर यूपी, मसल्समैन का दिखेगा जलवा आज

14 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले यूपी में कांग्रेस को मिला इस पार्टी का साथ

यूपी में ज्यादा से ज्यादा सीटें जीतने के लिए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और प्रियंका वाड्रा को कमान सौंपी हैं। इस बीच कांग्रेस का यूपी में महान दल के साथ गठबंधन हुआ है।

13 फरवरी 2019

वैलेंटाइन डे 3:16

वैलेंटाइन डे पर यहां है कुछ खास, खाने में मिलेंगी 6 स्पेशल डिशेज

13 फरवरी 2019

वैलेंटाइन डे 2:05

लखनऊ में वैलेंटाइन के लिए ये दिन होगा खास, देखिए खास के लिए खास तैयारी

13 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश 1:20

अखिलेश को रोके जाने पर अब राज्यपाल से मिला एसपी-बीएसपी का डेलीगेशन

13 फरवरी 2019

अमित शाह 1:07

कुंभ में सियासी स्नान, अमित शाह और योगी ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी

13 फरवरी 2019

Related

रेलवे बोर्ड परामर्श समिति के चेयरमैन का निरीक्षण
Aligarh

रेलवे बोर्ड परामर्श समिति के चेयरमैन का निरीक्षण

14 फरवरी 2019

सीसीटीवी, वाइस रिकार्डर नहीं हुए ऑनलाइन तो परीक्षा केंद्रों को करवाया जाएगा डिबार
Aligarh

सीसीटीवी, वाइस रिकार्डर नहीं हुए ऑनलाइन तो परीक्षा केंद्रों को करवाया जाएगा डिबार

14 फरवरी 2019

एएमयू छात्र नेता सौरव चौधरी
Aligarh

एएमयू छात्र नेता ने खून से लिखा पीएम को पत्र, राष्ट्रविरोधियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग

13 फरवरी 2019

सिरफिरे आशिक ने प्रेमिका की गला रेतकर की हत्या
Aligarh

सिरफिरे आशिक ने प्रेमिका की गला रेतकर की हत्या

14 फरवरी 2019

हिंदू युवा वाहिनी का अलीगढ़ में प्रदर्शन
Aligarh

एएमयू बवालः हिंदू युवा वाहनी ने फू्ंका अमुवि प्रशासन का पुतला, उठाई कार्रवाई की मांग

13 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को लिखा खून से खत
Aligarh

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को लिखा खून से खत

14 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.