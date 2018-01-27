Police force was immediately sent to #Kasganj following the violence. Few incidents of fire were reported today on the outskirts, but no violence was reported. Situation is under control. Chief Minister is also monitoring the situation: Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar pic.twitter.com/IbHqRGZ4K5— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2018
कासगंज में गणतंत्र दिवस पर शुरू हुई हिंसा पर डिप्टी सीएम केशव मौर्य ने सख्त रुख अपनाया है।
27 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.