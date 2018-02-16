अपना शहर चुनें

आपकी छत पर लगा है मोबाइल टावर या होर्डिंग तो पढ़ लें ये खबर, कहीं पछताना न पड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 05:16 PM IST
taxes on hoarding on roof top will be taxed
demo pic - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में घरों और प्रतिष्ठानों की छतों पर होर्डिंग और मोबाइल टॉवर लगवाने वालों को अब जेब हल्की करनी होगी। नए वित्तीय वर्ष में नगर निगम नई विज्ञापन नियमावली के तहत उनसे टैक्स वसूल करेगा। 

आगरा शहर में बड़े पैमाने पर रूफटॉप होर्डिंग लगाने का चलन है। एमजी रोड या फिर शहर के अन्य बाजार हर जगह रूफटॉप होर्डिंग लगे हैं। 

जिन भवनों की छतों पर होर्डिंग लगाए जाते हैं उन्हें विज्ञापन ऐजेंसियां किराए के रूप में बड़ी रकम का भुगतान करती हैं। इनमें से अधिकांश भवन के मालिक नगर निगम को केवल आवासीय कर का भुगतान करते हैं।
