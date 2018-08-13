शहर चुनें

चार युवकों ने छेड़छाड़ का बनाया वीडियो, पुलिस ने नहीं सुनी तो किशोरी ने दी जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मैनपुरी Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 02:14 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
मैनपुरी में छेड़छाड़ और अश्लील वीडियो बनाने के आरोपी युवकों पर कार्रवाई न होने से क्षुब्ध किशोरी ने सोमवार को जहर खाकर जान दे दी। घटना से उसके परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। 
किशोरी की मौत से ग्रामीण आक्रोशित हो गए। उन्होंने रोड पर जाम लगाकर पुलिस के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। वहीं घटना के बाद हरकत में आई पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम भेजा है। 

जानकारी के मुताबिक कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव की रहने वाली युवती से चार युवकों ने छेड़छाड़ की। इतना ही नहीं युवकों ने उसका अश्लील वीडियो भी बनाया। पीड़िता ने इसकी शिकायत थाने में की। 
सोती रही पुलिस

