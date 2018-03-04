शहर चुनें

मथुरा में रशियन टूरिस्ट के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला वृंदावन (मथुरा) Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 08:42 PM IST
mathura rupess stolen from foreign tourists purses
demo pic - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिछले दिनों रशियन महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़ का मामला अभी ठंडा भी नहीं पड़ा था कि होली का त्योहार मनाने मथुरा आई रशियन पर्यटक के बैग से 30 हजार की नकदी चोरी होने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। 
इस्कान मंदिर के सुरक्षा विभाग के कर्मचारी ने कोतवाली में तहरीर दी है। पुलिस ने एक व्यक्ति को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की है। रूस की रहने वाली ईरीना दो दिन पूर्व ही टूरिस्ट वीजा पर भारत आईं थीं। 

वृंदावन के मंदिरों की होली के दर्शन के बाद 25 मार्च को उन्हें स्वदेश लौटना था। इस्कॉन मंदिर में सुरक्षा विभाग के कर्मचारी परशुराम दास का आरोप है कि टूरिस्ट गाइड का कार्य कर रहे एक व्यक्ति ने रशियन पर्यटक के बैग से 30 हजार रुपये निकाल लिए। 

thief theft foreign tourist russian girl mathura police guide

