कासगंज बवालः चंदन की हत्या का एक और आरोपी गिरफ्तार, पुलिस की दबिश जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाल कासगंज Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 01:19 PM IST
Kasganj one of accused in chandan murder case arrested
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज में हिंसा और युवक चंदन की हत्या के मामले के फरार आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस की ताबड़तोड़ दब‌िशें जारी हैं। पुलिस ने चंदन की हत्या के मामले में और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दो दिन पहले मुख्य आरोपी सलीम की गिरफ्तारी की गई थी। अभी भी 14 आरोपी फरार हैं। अब तक 12 एफआईआर दर्ज हो चुकी हैं। 

बता दें कि 26 जनवरी को तिरंगा यात्रा के दौरान युवक चंदन गुप्ता की हत्या कर दी गई और शहर में हिंसा के हालात बन गए। इसमें मुख्य आरोपी सलीम के भाई वसीम और नसीम भी शामिल हैं। फरार आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी में एसटीएफ, क्राइम ब्रांच व अन्य पुलिस की टीमें लगातार ताबड़तोड़ दबिशें दे रहीं हैं। 

शनिवार को पुलिस ने चंदन की हत्या के मामले में एक आरोपी राहत कुरैशी पुत्र जफर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके पास से पुलिस को तमंचा मिला है। पुलिस अधिकारी शीघ्र और गिरफ्तारी होने की बात कर रहे हैं।
