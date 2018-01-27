अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   kasganj clash akhilesh yadav and giriraj singh tweet

कासगंज बवाल पर राजनीति तेज, अखिलेश बोले घटना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, गिरिराज सिंह का ये ट्वीट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 07:12 PM IST
kasganj clash akhilesh yadav and giriraj singh tweet
अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : ANI
कासगंज में शुक्रवार 26 जनवरी से लगातार जारी हिंसा पर राजनीति तेज हो गई है। उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने जहां घटना को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताया वहीं केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह पूरे मामले को लेकर मीडिया पर निशाना साधा है। 

बवाल की लगातार फैलती आग के बीच ट्वीट वार भी शुरू हो गया है। पूरे घटनाक्रम पर पत्रकारों से बातचीत के दौरान उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि गणतंत्र दिवस पर जो कुछ भी हुआ वह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। कासगंज के लोग एक-दूसरे का सम्मान करते हैं। 

इसके साथ ही उन्होंने मामले में दोषियों को सजा देने के साथ-साथ किसी के साथ अन्याय न करने की बात कही।
 

RELATED

 
आगे पढ़ें

गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा ये
uttar pradesh republic day mob riot up cm yogi adityanath kasganj riot kasganj curfew

Spotlight

hema malini recreated basanti and dhanno scene of film sholay on dance india dance set
Television

बसंती बनकर 'डांस इंडिया डांस' के सेट पर पहुंची हेमा मालिनी, याद दिलाई 'शोले'

27 जनवरी 2018

karan johar delhi health department sent notice for pan masala ad
Bollywood

तो हो सकती है करण जौहर को 5 साल की जेल, दिल्ली सरकार ने थमाया नोटिस

27 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat Prasoon Joshi bows Out Of Jaipur Literature Festival after threats
Bollywood

सेंसर बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष ने लिया ये फैसला, करणी सेना ने कहा- 'यह हमारी बड़ी जीत है'

27 जनवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar enjoying his leisure moments with daughter nitara in goa
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' की रिलीज से पहले अक्षय कुमार ऐसे कर रहे हैं मस्ती, बेटी के साथ कुछ यूं आए नजर

27 जनवरी 2018

Five Things To Ask Your Partner Before Arrange Marriage
Relationship

शादी के लिए घर आए लड़केवाले तो हर लड़की को जरूर पूछने चाहिए ये 3 सवाल

27 जनवरी 2018

Ranveer singh tells his Khilji character in Padmaavat he took a big risk with 'Khilji' character
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर सिंह ने खिलजी के रोल को लेकर खोला राज, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

27 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar shared picture with son aarav on republic day
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ जो अक्षय कुमार को डिलीट करना पड़ा बेटे का ये ट्वीट, रिपब्लिक डे पर किया था शेयर

27 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol celebrate his 50th birthday with his family
Bollywood

10 साल काम ना मिलने से शराब के लती हो गए थे बॉबी देओल, भाई की हालत देख रो पड़े थे सनी

27 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone shocking statement about secret engagement with Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

सगाई पर दीपिका की बहन ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, जो बात अब तक छिपी थीं वो आ गई सामने

27 जनवरी 2018

jennifer wingets movie fir se kissing scene has been viral on social media
Bollywood

'बेहद' सीरियल की विलेन बहू का किसिंग सीन वायरल, इस फिल्म से कर रही हैं डेब्यू

27 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

deputy cm keshav maurya given his statement on kasganj clash
Lucknow

कासगंज हिंसा पर कठोर कार्रवाई के निर्देश, हालात काबू करने भेजे गए आईजी डीके ठाकुर

कासगंज में गणतंत्र दिवस पर शुरू हुई हिंसा पर डिप्टी सीएम केशव मौर्य ने सख्त रुख अपनाया है।

27 जनवरी 2018

हिमाचल बिजली बोर्ड टीम की नेशनल कबडडी जीत पर नालागढ़ में हुआ स्वागत
Solan

हिमाचल बिजली बोर्ड टीम की नेशनल कबडडी जीत पर नालागढ़ में हुआ स्वागत

27 जनवरी 2018

सोलन में मंडी समिति के अध्यक्ष की दौड़ शुरू, गोटियां फिट करने में जुटे नेता
Solan

सोलन में मंडी समिति के अध्यक्ष की दौड़ शुरू, गोटियां फिट करने में जुटे नेता

27 जनवरी 2018

1 killed, two injured in firing after army patrol party came under heavy stone pelting in Shopian
Jammu

शोपियां में सेना के काफिले पर पथराव, हवाई फायरिंग में दो प्रदर्शनकर्मियों की मौत, कई घायल

27 जनवरी 2018

cm yogi will meet with pm modi in delhi
Lucknow

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से आज मिलेंगे सीएम योगी, लोकसभा चुनाव समेत कई मुद्दों पर होगी बात

27 जनवरी 2018

three percent da disbursed to himachal electricity employees
Shimla

हजारों बिजली कर्मचारियों को डीए जारी, बोर्ड प्रबंधन ने जारी की अधिसूचना

27 जनवरी 2018

Officials forget to take off flag after hoisting
Shahjahanpur

फहराने के बाद उतारना ही भूल गए राष्ट्रीय ध्वज

27 जनवरी 2018

block at shahjahanpur up line
Shahjahanpur

शाहजहांपुर यार्ड में अप लाइन पर आज ढाई घंटे का ब्लॉक 

27 जनवरी 2018

mothers of the children who showed bravery got appraised
Delhi NCR

बच्चों के साहसी कामों को प्रेरित करने वाली माताओं का हुआ सम्मान

27 जनवरी 2018

झगड़ते हुए चिकित्सक के क्लीनिक में घुसे सांड, हड़कंप
Pilibhit

झगड़ते हुए चिकित्सक के क्लीनिक में घुसे सांड, हड़कंप

27 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

क्या बीजेपी भड़का रही कासगंज में हिंसा!

कासगंज में शुक्रवार को पैदा हुई हिंसा के बाद धारा 144 लगी हुई है। बावजूद इसके शनिवार को एक बार फिर से हिंसा भड़क गई। इसी हिंसा के बीच बीजेपी सांसद राजवीर सिंह का भड़काऊ भाषण सामने आया है।

27 जनवरी 2018

COMMUNAL RIOTS IN KASGANJ DURING IN FLAG MARCH ONE DIED FIRING AND STONE PELTING 3:01

VIDEO: कासगंज में तिरंगा यात्रा के दौरान बिगड़ा माहौल, एक की मौत

26 जनवरी 2018

6 people killed in road accident in Fatehabad Uttar pradesh 1:41

फतेहाबाद में सड़क हादसे में गई 6 लोगों की जान

26 जनवरी 2018

turbulence after release of 'Padmavat' in Agra 3:01

VIDEO: आगरा में 'पद्मावत' रिलीज के बाद हुआ ये

25 जनवरी 2018

agra girl nazia gets national bravery award from pm modi in new delhi 7:35

ताजमहल पर इतराने वाले आगरा को अब इस बेटी पर है नाज

25 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

UP CM Yogi Adityanath monitoring kasganj situation
Agra

कासगंज के हालात नियंत्रण में, CM खुद कर रहे निगरानीः प्रमुख सचिव गृह

27 जनवरी 2018

IIT specialist will teach BTech students in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal
National

यूपी, उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल में बीटेक छात्रों को आईआईटी विशेषज्ञ पढ़ाएंगे

25 जनवरी 2018

Inquiry will be done by SIT today from Azam Khan, scam in recruitment of 1300 posts in Jal Nigam
National

आजम खां से आज एसआईटी करेगी पूछताछ, जल निगम में 1300 पदों पर भर्ती में घपले की जांच

22 जनवरी 2018

Five cities of UP last year were the worst polluted, Varanasi also included
India News

पिछले साल यूपी के पांच शहर रहे सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषित, काशी भी शामिल

20 जनवरी 2018

68,500 youths dream fail become teacher, before recruitment matter in high court
India News

68,500 युवाओं के शिक्षक बनने का सपना टूटा, भर्ती से पहले कोर्ट पहुंचा मामला

19 जनवरी 2018

Narendra Modi is working for the development of India says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
India News

योगी बोले- पीएम मोदी की तरह काम करना चाहते हैं ट्रंप, यह देश के लिए गर्व की बात

19 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.