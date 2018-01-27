This, happening on Republic Day is unfortunate. People of Kasganj respect each other. We want action against culprits but no injustice should be done: Former CM Akhilesh Yadav on #Kasganj clash pic.twitter.com/kvC9ExtU5M— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 27, 2018
मीडिया और छद्मसेक्युलर को हिंदू में दलित, ब्रह्मा,पिछड़ा,अगड़ा दिख जाता है लेकिन VHP की तिरंगा यात्रा में दूसरे समुदाय ने भीड़ पर पथराव और आगजनी की जिसमें हिन्दू युवक चंदन गुप्ता की मौत हो गई।— Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) January 27, 2018
अब मीडिया और छद्मसेकुलर्स को भीड़ पर हमला करने वाले और आतंकवाद का धर्म नहीं पता चलेगा। pic.twitter.com/bygOb922LB
कासगंज में गणतंत्र दिवस पर शुरू हुई हिंसा पर डिप्टी सीएम केशव मौर्य ने सख्त रुख अपनाया है।
