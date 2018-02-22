शहर चुनें

वृंदावन पहुंचे इन देशों के पर्यटक, होली पर उड़ाएंगे रंग और गुलाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला वृंदावन (मथुरा) Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 05:54 PM IST
foreign tourist arrived in mathura for holi
विदेशी पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सब जग होरी या ब्रज होरा की कहावत को चरित्रार्थ करने के लिए कई देशों के 200 से अधिक सैलानी गुरुवार को वृंदावन पहुंच गए। यहां वो होली का लुत्फ लेंगे।
नगर की शीतल छाया कालोनी स्थित जीवा आश्रम के महंत सत्यनारायण दास के सानिध्य में ये विदेशी सैलानी ब्रज की होली का आनंद लेंगे। ब्रज संस्कृति, जीवनशैली के साथ-साथ यहां की धरोहरों से रूबरू भी होंगे।

ब्रज में बरसाना की लठामार होली से लेकर बल्देव के हुरंगा तक होली के रंगों से सरोबरों होने के लिए 200 विदेशी सैलानियों का दल गुरुवार को वृंदावन पहुंचा गया। 

