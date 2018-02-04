अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   bsnl has been stop telephone service of mathura ssp

इस वजह से नहीं बजी मथुरा एसएसपी ऑफिस के टेलीफोन की घंटी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मथुरा Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 02:55 PM IST
bsnl has been stop telephone service of mathura ssp
up police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लगभग 15 घंटे तक मथुरा एसएसपी कैंप कार्यालय का टेलीफोन ठप रहा। करीब 15 हजार रुपये बिल का भुगतान न करने पर बीएसएनएल ने इस टेलीफोन की सुविधाएं बंद कर दीं। 

इससे सूचना का आदानप्रदान करने में काफी परेशानी हुई। गहरी नींद से जागे पुलिस विभाग ने आननफानन में भुगतान कर तत्काल टेलीफोन को चालू करवाया।

एसएसपी कैंप कार्यालय पर लगे 0565404600 टेलीफोन पर जनपद की घटना और वारदातों की जानकारी मिलती रहती है। शुक्रवार रात 12 बजे बाद इस टेलीफोन से सूचनाओं का आदानप्रदान नहीं हो सका। 
uttar pradesh police ssp office mathura telephone service bsnl bill dues

