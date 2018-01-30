अपना शहर चुनें

कासगंज बवालः BJP विधायक ने की चंदन को शहीद का दर्जा दिलाने की सिफारिश, सीएम योगी को लिखा पत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला कासगंज Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 05:18 PM IST
चंदन गुप्ता (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज की ‌हिंसा में मारे गए युवक चंदन को शहीद का दर्जा दिलाने के लिए भाजपा विधायक ने सीएम योगी को पत्र लिखा है। चंदन के परिवारीजन लगातार इसकी मांग कर रहे हैं। इसके चलते उन्होंने डीएम से सहायता राशि का चेक लेने से भी इनकार कर दिया था। हालांकि बाद में डीएम ने चेक परिवारीजनों को सौंप दिया। 

चंदन के परिवारीजनों का कहना है कि उनके बेटे ने तिरंगा की रक्षा के लिए जान दी है। ऐसे में सरकार उसे शहीद का दर्जा दे और शहर में उसके नाम से चंदन चौक बनाया जाए। परिवारीजनों की ये भी मांग थी कि सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ खुद कासगंज आकर परिवार से मिले। 

सोमवार को जब जिलाधिकारी आरपी सिंह 20 लाख सहायता राशि को चेक लेकर चंदन के घर गए तो परिवारीजनों ने अपनी मांग दोहराते हुए चेक लेने से इनकार कर दिया। बाद में डीएम ने उन्हें समझाया कि शहीद का दर्जा देने की प्रक्रिया शासन स्तर से होती है। ऐसे में वे शासन को इसके लिए लिखेंगे। 
kasganj clash yogi adityanath republic day mob riot kasganj curfew

