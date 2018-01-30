कासगंज बवालः BJP विधायक ने की चंदन को शहीद का दर्जा दिलाने की सिफारिश, सीएम योगी को लिखा पत्र

BJP MLA from Kasganj Devender Singh wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath demanding status of martyr for Chandan Abhishek who was killed during #KasganjClashes, also demands job for family members.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2018
कासगंज में हुई साम्प्रदायिक हिंसा पर केंद्र ने नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए प्रदेश सरकार से रिपोर्ट मांगी है।
30 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.