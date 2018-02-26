शहर चुनें

Agra Bureau Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 08:23 PM IST
होली - फोटो : डेमो
वृंदावन (मथुरा)। रंगीली एकादशी पर सोमवार राधावल्लभ घेरा से बग्गी में सवार होकर ठाकुर प्रिया-प्रियतम के प्रतीकात्मक स्वरूपों ने वृंदावन की कुंज गलियों में भक्तों संग गुलाल से होली खेली। बग्गी में सवार प्रिया-प्रियतम के स्वरूप मार्ग में गुलाल उड़ाते हुए चल रहे थे। सवारी के आगे आगे सेवायत होली के रसिया गाते और भक्तों के समूह ढोल नगाड़ों की थाप पर गुलाल उड़ाते चल रहे थे। शोभायात्रा ठाकुर राधावल्लभ मंदिर से प्रारंभ होकर विभिन्न मार्गों से होते हुए कार्यक्रम स्थल पर जाकर समाप्त हुई। शाम राधावल्लभ लाल का ब्याहुला उत्सव मनाया गया। राधावल्लभीय वैष्णव महासभा के अध्यक्ष योगेंद्र बल्लभ गोस्वामी के अनुसार मान्यता है कि जब तक ठाकुर राधा बल्लभ लाल की सवारी नहीं निकल जाती तब तक अन्य मंदिरों में गुलाल तो डाला जाता है लेकिन रंग नहीं पड़ता। शाम को वृंदावन की कुंज गलियों में भगवान श्रीकृष्ण गोपियों के साथ होली खेलते थे और ब्रज में होली का आनंद छा जाता था। उसी के प्रतीकात्मक रूप में यह सवारी निकाली जाती है

