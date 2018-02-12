अपना शहर चुनें

कार में करते हैं मोबाइल चार्ज तो बंद कर दीजिए, होंगे ये नुकसान

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 12:48 PM IST
Never Charge Your Phone in A Car, Here know why
अगर आपकी भी आदत कार में मोबाइल चार्ज करने की है तो इसे आज ही त्याग दें। खासकर, अगर आपके पास आईफोन है और उसे आप लॉन्ग ड्राइव के दौरान कार में चार्ज करते हैं तो ऐसा करना बंद कर दीजिए। आप में से कई लोग अपनी कार में चार्जिंग के लिए USB पोर्ट लगाकर रखते है, लेकिन आप शायद ही जानते हैं कार में फोन चार्ज करने से फोन के साथ-साथ कार की बैटरी भी कितनी जल्दी खराब होती है।

अगर आप गौर किया हो तो कार में लगे यूएसबी पोर्ट से चार्ज होने में फोन की बैटरी ज्यादा वक्त लेती है। इसका कारण यह है कि आपके फोन की बैटरी को बहुत कम पावर मिलती है। अगर आपने हाल ही में अपने आईफोन में आईओएस 11 अपडेट किया और बढ़िया बैटरी लाइफ चाहते हैं तो आपको कार में फोन चार्ज करने से बचना चाहिए।

ऐसे में फोन की बैटरी बहुत तेजी से खराब होती है, साथ ही कार की बैटरी पर भी इसका असर पड़ता है। ऐसे में आपके लिए बेहतर यही होगा कि आप एक बढ़िया पावरबैंक खरीदकर अपनी कार में रखें। बता दें कि कार में फोन को चार्ज करने से उसकी बैटरी लाइफ 50 प्रतिशत तक कम हो जाती है।
