@JioCare received following SMS from IM-INFOKB and HP-INFORM "Dear Customer, Voice services shall stop from 07/01/2018. Continue to use your number you can generate UPC to port in any other Network." Pl advise. — santhosh nair (@nair_san) January 5, 2018

Got a msg on my @VodafoneIN mobile -



Dear Customer, Voice services shall stop from 07/01/2018. Continue to use your number you can generate UPC to port in any other Network.



Any authenticity in this? — KRD Pravin (@krdpravin) January 5, 2018

@idea_cares Received sms from IM-INFOKB that "Dear Customer, Voice services shall stop from 07/01/2018. Continue to use your number you can generate UPC to port in any other Network. and IM stands for I-Idea and M-Mumbai.

Is idea shutting voice service in mumbai — Kailas Dingankar (@KailasDingankar) January 5, 2018

इस मैसेज को लेकर कई यूजर्स ने ट्विटर अपने सर्विस प्रोवाइडर से शिकायत की है। वहीं वोडाफोन, रिलायंस जियो, आइडिया और एयरटेल ने बताया है कि यह एक अफवाह फैलाने वाला मैसेज। वे अपने ग्राहकों को इस तरह का कोई मैसेज नहीं भेज रही है। ऐसे में अगर आपके पास भी ऐसा मैसेज आया है तो उसे इग्नोर करें।हालांकि इस तरह के मैसेज टाटा डोकोमो और रिलायंस कम्यूनिकेशन के ग्राहकोंं को मिल रहे हैं जो कि गलत नहीं है, क्योंकि ट्राई के आदेश के मुताबिक इन कंपनियों के ग्राहकों को अपना नंबर जल्द ही पोर्ट कराना है।