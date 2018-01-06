@JioCare received following SMS from IM-INFOKB and HP-INFORM "Dear Customer, Voice services shall stop from 07/01/2018. Continue to use your number you can generate UPC to port in any other Network." Pl advise.— santhosh nair (@nair_san) January 5, 2018
Got a msg on my @VodafoneIN mobile -— KRD Pravin (@krdpravin) January 5, 2018
Dear Customer, Voice services shall stop from 07/01/2018. Continue to use your number you can generate UPC to port in any other Network.
Any authenticity in this?
@idea_cares Received sms from IM-INFOKB that "Dear Customer, Voice services shall stop from 07/01/2018. Continue to use your number you can generate UPC to port in any other Network. and IM stands for I-Idea and M-Mumbai.— Kailas Dingankar (@KailasDingankar) January 5, 2018
Is idea shutting voice service in mumbai
