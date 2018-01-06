Download App
Home ›   Technology ›   Tip of the Day ›   If you Got an SMS Saying Your Mobile Services Will Stop on January 7, it is a Spam

'7 जनवरी से बंद हो जाएगा आपका मोबाइल नंबर', जानें इस मैसेज की सच्चाई

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 10:15 AM IST
If you Got an SMS Saying Your Mobile Services Will Stop on January 7, it is a Spam
SMS
साल 2018 के शुरू होने के साथ ही अफवाह फैलाने वाले मैसेज भेजे जाने लगे हैं। इन्हीं में से एक मैसेज कई मोबाइल यूजर्स को मिला है। मैसेज में कहा जा रहा है कि 7 जनवरी 2018 से आपके मोबाइल नंबर की सर्विस बंद हो जाएगी।

दरअसल कई यूजर्स ने इसकी शिकायत की है। उनका कहना है कि उन्हें एक मैसेज मिला है जिसमें लिखा है 'प्रिय ग्राहक, आपकी वॉयस सर्विस 7 जनवरी 2048 से बंद हो जाएगी। अपने नंबर पर सर्विस जारी रखने के लिए दूसरे नेटवर्क में अपना नंबर पोर्ट कराएं।'
टेलीकॉम कंपनियों ने बताया अफवाह
mobile sms hoax
