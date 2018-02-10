अपना शहर चुनें

WhatsApp मैसेज हो गया है डिलीट तो इस ट्रिक से पढ़ सकते हैं

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 04:18 PM IST
How to read whatsapp deleted messages
whatsapp
व्हाट्सऐप ने कुछ दिन पहले ही मैसेज डिलीट करने का फीचर जारी किया है। फीचर के आने के बाद मैसेज को डिलीट करने पर सामने को आपके द्वारा भेजा गया मैसेज नहीं मिलेगा, उन्हें मैसेज डिलीट हो जाने का नोटिफिकेशन मिलेगा। इस फीचर में दो पार्ट्स हैं। पहला पर्सनल चैट में Delete for everyone का इस्तेमाल करके आप मैसेज को डिलीट कर सकते हैं, हालांकि यह मैसेज डिलीट का काम आपको मैसेज भेजने के 7 मिनट के भीतर ही करना होगा, इसके बाद मैसेज डिलीट नहीं होगा। अब सवाल यह है कि व्हाट्सऐप पर किसी दोस्त ने आपको मैसेज भेजा और डिलीट कर दिया तो उसे कैसे पढ़ा जाए? चलिए हम आपको इसके लिए एक ट्रिक बताते हैं।

डिलीट हुआ व्हाट्सऐप मैसेज कैस पढ़ें?
whatsapp whatsapp tips

