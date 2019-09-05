शहर चुनें

Yahoo Experiences Outage Across Its Services including email Several Users Impacted

पूरी दुनिया में ठप हुईं Yahoo की कई सेवाएं, यूजर्स परेशान

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 06:08 PM IST
yahoo mail
yahoo mail - फोटो : yahoo
वेब सर्विस प्रोवाइडर कंपनी याहू (Yahoo) के ठप होने के कारण पूरी दुनिया के यूजर्स परेशान हैं। याहू की कई सेवाएं बाधित हैं जिनमें याहू मेल भी शामिल है। याहू के डाउन होने के बाद लोग ट्विटर पर शिकायत कर रहे हैं।
वहीं याहू के कस्टमर केयर ने भी एक ट्वीट में सर्विस के डाउन होने की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा है कि यूजर्स ईमेल समेत हमारी कई सेवाओं का लाभ नहीं उठा पा रहे हैं। इसे फिक्स करना हमारी पहली प्राथिमकता है।





वहीं ट्वीट में इस बात की जानकारी नहीं दी गई कि सेवा ठप होने के कारण कितने यूजर्स प्रभावित हैं, लेकिन आउटेज मॉनिटरिंग साइट Downdetector.com की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक चार हजार से भी अधिक यूजर्स प्रभावित हैं।
yahoo yahoo mail
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

