Xiaomi ने दिवाली सेल में बेचे 85 लाख स्मार्टफोन और छह लाख से ज्यादा Mi TV

Phenomenal #DiwaliWithMi results! 💥@XiaomiIndia sold 12M+ devices during #Diwali sale (28th Sept-29th Oct)! 😎



📱 8.5 Mn+ Smartphones

📺 6 Lakh+ Mi TVs

💡 3 Mn+ Ecosystem devices

⬆️ Overall 40% YoY growth



Thank you, Mi fans! 🙏 RT if you too bought one. 🔄#Xiaomi ❤️ (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RhZbQpKTbY