शाओमी एमआई ए1 को एंड्रॉयड ओरियो 8.0 का अपडेट मिलना शुरू
Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 11:27 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi A1
Xiaomi ने अपने नए
स्मार्टफोन Mi A1
के लिए एंड्रॉयड ओरियो 8.0 का अपडेट जारी करना शुरू कर दिया है। यहां गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि 15 हजार रुपये के रेंज में यह पहला एंड्रॉयड फोन है जिसे एंड्रॉयड ओरियो मिलना शुरू हो गया है।
साथ ही बता दें कि एमआई ए1 के लॉन्चिंग के दौरान ही कंपनी ने कहा था कि 31 दिसंबर 2017 के बाद से फोन को एंड्रॉयड ओरियो का अपडेट मिलना शुरू हो जाएगा। हालांकि सभी यूजर्स को एक साथ अपडेट फिलहाल नहीं मिल रहा है।
एमआई ए1 को मिलने वाले ओरियो अपडेट के साथ दिसंबर के लिए सिक्योरिटी अपडेट भी मिलेगा। अपडेट की साइज कम-से-कम 1 जीबी होगी। ऐसे में वाई-फाई से ही अपडेट करें। वैसे तो अपडेट के लिए नोटिफिकेशन मिलेगा लेकिन आप सेटिंग्स में जाकर भी अपडेट चेक कर सकते हैं।
