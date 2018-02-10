अपना शहर चुनें

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च की एक्सप्रेस सर्विस, 1 दिन में होगी डिलीवरी

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 12:35 PM IST
Xiaomi Launched Express Delivery in India with 1 day delivery
Xiaomi Express Delivery
चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी शाओमी ने भारत में एक्सप्रेस डिलीवरी सर्विस शुरू की है। इसके तहत 1 दिन के भीतर कंपनी स्मार्टफोन और अपने अन्य प्रोडक्ट की डिलीवरी करेगी, हालांकि एक्सप्रेस डिलीवरी के तहत उन्हीं प्रोडक्ट्स की डिलीवरी होगी जिन्हें एमआई.कॉम और एमआई स्टोर ऐप से खरीदा गया होगा। खास बात यह है कि कंपनी इसके लिए ग्राहकों से कोई एक्स्ट्रा शुल्क नहीं लेगी। कंपनी की यह सर्विस फिलहाल बेंगलुरू के लिए है।

अगर आप भी एमआई.कॉम और एमआई स्टोर ऐप से प्रोडक्ट खरीद रहे हैं और चाहते हैं कि 1 दिन में उसकी डिलीवरी हो तो आपके ऑर्डर करते समय चेकआउट से पहले डिलीवरी सर्विस को ऑप्शन चुनना होगा। हालांकि इस सर्विस के लिए कंपनी ने कुछ शर्तें रखी हैं।
शाओमी की एक्सप्रेस डिलीवरी के लिए शर्तें
