AI का गलत इस्तेमाल: एआई टूल ने एक सेकेंड में बना दी पहलवानों की फर्जी फोटो, देखें वीडियो!

आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) का इस्तेमाल अब भारत में फर्जी न्यूज तैयार करने में होने लगा है। इसका ताजा प्रमाण रविवार को जंतर-मंतर पर धरना दे रहे पहलवानों की फोटो के साथ मिला है। AI को लेकर पहले भी कई एक्सपर्ट चेतवानी दे चुके हैं। एआई के गॉडफादर कहे जाने वाले जेफ्री हिंटन ने भी कहा है कि उन्हें पछतावा है कि उन्होंने AI पर लंबे समय तक रिसर्च और काम किया। आपको जानकार हैरानी होगी कि पहलवानों की रोती हुई तस्वीरों को AI टूल की मदद से सेकेंडों में मुस्कराती हुई तस्वीरों में बदल दिया गया है। आइए आपको दिखाते हैं कि आखिर यह किस तरह संभव हुआ।
A tutorial clip of how faces can be enhanced using an AI app, the same has been done in this photo using “FaceApp” to make it look like that Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and others are smiling while being detained. #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/icovm7eUx4— Uzair Rizvi (@RizviUzair) May 28, 2023
