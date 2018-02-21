शहर चुनें

10 अंकों का ही रहेगा मोबाइल नंबर, अफवाह से बचें, जानें सच्चाई

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 03:55 PM IST
There is no 13 digit mobile number coming up says The department of telecommunications
Mobile Number
पिछले दो दिनों से खबरें चल रही हैं कि जल्द ही आपका मोबाइल नंबर बदलने वाला है। सरकार 10 अंकों के मोबाइल नंबर्स को हटाकर 13 अंकों का नया नंबर जारी करने की तैयारी में है। यह खबर सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही है। रिपोर्ट में यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि दूरसंचार मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्यों को 13 अंकों वाले मोबाइल नंबर M2M (मशीन-टू-मशीन) के संबध में दिशानिर्देश भी जारी कर दिए हैं। अगर आपको भी यह मैसेज मिला है तो आपको घबराने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है।

केवल मशीन-टू-मशीन सिम कार्ड्स के लिए ही जारी होंगे 13 अंकों के नंबर
