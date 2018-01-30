अपना शहर चुनें

रिलायंस जियो ला रहा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मीडियाटेक से की पार्टनरशिप

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 10:50 AM IST
Reliance Jio Partners with MediaTek, set to launch Android go Smartphone
Jio
साल 2017 में जियो फोन के साथ एक नई क्रांति करने के बाद रिलायंस जियो 2018 में नए धमाके की तैयारी में है। रिलायंस एंड्रॉयड गो ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम के साथ स्मार्टफोन जल्द ही लॉन्च करने वाली है। इसके लिए कंपनी ने चिप निर्माता मीडियाटेक के साथ पार्टनरशिप की है।

अगर ऐसा होता है तो रिलायंस जियो फोन के बजाय के स्मार्टफोन को बाजार में उतारेगी। जियो के इस फोन की कीमत 2,000 रुपये के करीब हो सकती है। रिलायंस के साथ पार्टनरशिप की जानकारी मीडियाटेक ने नई दिल्ली में हुई एक इवेंट में दी।

हालांकि एंड्रॉयड गो और मीडियाटेक के प्रोसेसर वाले इस फोन के फीचर, कीमत और लॉन्चिंग की फिलहाल जानकारी नहीं मिली है। बता दें कि मीडियाटेक ने पिछले साल गूगल के एंड्रॉयड गो के साथ स्मार्टफोन लाने की घोषणा की थी और कहा था कि मार्च 2018 के अंत तक बाजार में उसके सस्ते स्मार्टफोन आ जाएंगे।

गूगल के एंड्रॉयड ओरियो (गो एडिशन) वाले स्मार्टफोन में मीडियाटेक का MT6739 होगा जो कि डुअल कैमरा, फेस अनलॉक और डुअल 4G VoLTE को सपोर्ट करता है। साथ ही इस चिप का परफॉरमेंस 512 एमबी और 1 जीबी तक के रैम वाले स्मार्टफोन में भी शानदार होगी।

बता दें कि एंड्रॉयड गो के साथ सस्ते स्मार्टफोन लाने की दौड़ में केवल मीडियाटेक और जियो ही नहीं, बल्कि माइक्रोमैक्स और एचएमडी ग्लोबल भी शामिल हैं। यह भी हो सकता है कि एचएमडी ग्लोबल फरवरी में बर्सिलोना में होने वाले मोबाइल वर्ल्ड कांग्रेस 2018 में नोकिया 1 पेश करे।
reliance jio jio mediatek

