जियो ने JioJuice के नाम पर अपने ग्राहकों को बनाया मूर्ख, नहीं आ रही कोई ऐसी टेक्नोलॉजी

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 10:12 AM IST
jio juice
jio juice
जियो प्राइम के साथ ही जियोजूस की काफी चर्चा थी। यूजर्स सोच रहे ते कि JioJuice नई टेक्नोलॉजी आने वाली है। वहीं जियो ने एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया था जिससे साबित हो रहा था कि कंपनी वास्तव में कोई नई टेक्नोलॉजी ला रही है जिसके आने के बाद मोबाइल चार्ज ही नहीं करना पड़ेगा। अब कंपनी ने खुद ही बता दिया है कि जियोजूस नाम से कोई तकनीक नहीं आ रही है, बल्कि इस बार कंपनी ने अपने ग्राहकों को अप्रैल फूल बनाया है।
बता दें कि शनिवार को कंपनी ने जियोजूस का एक वीडियो ट्वीट किया था। वीडियो को देखकर ऐसा लग रहा था कि यह एक तरह की नई टेक्नोलॉजी है जो आपके फोन की बैटरी को बिना बिजली और पावरबैंक के चार्ज करेगी।
 



वीडियो में दिखाया गया है कि जियो के सिम कार्ड में ही इस फीचर को जोड़ दिया गया है। इसका मतलब यह है कि जिसके फोन में जियो का सिम है उसके फोन की बैटरी शायद ही कभी खत्म होगी। वीडियो के मुताबिक जियो सिम आपके फोन को रेडिएशन के जरिए चार्ज करेगा। तो आप कॉमेंट में बताइए कि आपको जियो का तरीका अच्छा लगा या फिर आपको झटका लगा।

jio jiojuice reliance jio

