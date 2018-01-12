Download App
रिलायंस जियो ला सकता है बिट्क्वाइन जैसी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी JioCoin

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 12:51 PM IST
Reliance Jio likely to brigs cyptocurrency JioCoin
Jio
रिलायंस जियो अब क्रिप्टोकरेंसी जियो क्वाइन लाने की तैयारी में है। बताया जा रहा है कि यह जिम्मेदारी मुकेश अंबानी के बड़े बेटे आकाश अंबानी के कंधे पर होगी। उनकी टीम में 50 लोगों को शामिल किया जाएगा जो JioCoin के लिए ब्लॉकचेन टेक्नोलॉजी डेवलप करेंगे।

यहां गौर करने वाली बात करें कि भारत समेत दुनियाभर की कई सरकारें वर्चुअल करेंसी पर चेतावनी जारी की है। अभी हाल ही में रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने कहा था कि BitCoin जैसी cryptocurrency को मान्यता नहीं दी गई है और इसमें निवेश करना खतरे से खाली नहीं है। 

वहीं वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने भी कहा था कि जैसा कि यह कानूनी तौर पर करेंसी नहीं है। ऐसे में इसमें निवेश करने के बाद किसी तरह की भरपाई नहीं होगी। हालांकि इस मामले पर अभी तक रिलायंस जियो की ओर से कोई आधिकारिक बयान नहीं आया है।
