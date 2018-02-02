अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Reliance Jio Again top in 4G Downloading speed in Trai's MySpeed Test

25.6MBPS 4जी डाउनलोडिंग स्पीड के साथ जियो ने रचा इतिहास

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 01:11 PM IST
Reliance Jio Again top in 4G Downloading speed in Trai's MySpeed Test
jio speed
दूरसंचार नियामक ट्राई के आज जारी आकड़ों के मुताबिक 4जी डाउनलोड स्पीड के लिहाज से नवंबर महीने में रिलायंस जियो एक बार फिर नंबर एक पर रही। 25.6MBPS 4जी डाउनलोड स्पीड के साथ जियो ने देश में इतिहास रच दिया। 25MBPS से ज्यादा की औसत स्पीड हासिल करने वाली जियो देश की पहली कंपनी है। यह लगातार 11वां महीना है जब रिलायंस जियो ने 4जी डाउनलोड स्पीड में टॉप किया है। दूसरी दूरसंचार कंपनियों की 4जी डाउनलोड स्पीड के मुकाबले जियो की स्पीड ढाई गुना से भी ज्यादा है।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

जियो ने तोड़ा अपना ही रिकॉर्ड
reliance jio jio trai

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Anushka sharma said what a guy for Hubby Virat kohli when he Scores Century At Durban!
Bollywood

विराट ने जड़ा शतक तो खुशी के मारे ये कर बैठीं अनुष्का शर्मा, सबके सामने बोली इतनी बड़ी बात

2 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film Secret Superstar crosses the Rs 500 crore mark in China
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: चीन में आमिर खान मचा रहे धूम, हॉलीवुड फिल्मों को पछाड़ रही 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

2 फरवरी 2018

john abraham postponed his film parmanu release date 4th times
Bollywood

जॉन अब्राहम की 'परमाणु' पर लगा ऐसा ग्रहण, चौथी बार टली फिल्म की रिलीज डेट

2 फरवरी 2018

khatron ke khiladi 8 ex contestant monica dogra goes topless in latest photoshoot
Bollywood

पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस जंगल में हुई टॉपलेस, फोटो शेयर कर कहा- 'मुझे शरीर में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं'

2 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar Padman may become first film gst free
Bollywood

ऐसा हुआ तो रिलीज से पहली ही 'पैडमैन' बना देगी रिकॉर्ड, अक्षय को होगा फायदा

2 फरवरी 2018

monthly rashiphal february 2018
Predictions

जानें फरवरी का महीना किसे बना रहा है मालामाल और किसे कंगाल, पढ़े मासिक राशिफल

2 फरवरी 2018

film review Kuldip Patwal I Did not Do It Deepak Dobriyal
Movie Review

Movie Review: कलाकारों की शानदार एक्टिंग देखनी है तो जरूर देख‌िए, 'कुलदीप पटवालः आई डिट नॉट डू इट'

2 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka chopra reveals this secret about her marriage and children
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा बोलीं- 'मैं बहुत सारे बच्चे पैदा कर सकती हूं लेकिन इसमें एक दिक्कत है'

2 फरवरी 2018

after priyanka chopra and deepika padukone ranveer singh debut hollywood
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ 'पद्मावत' के बाद 'खिलजी' जाना चाहता है हॉलीवुड, ये बताई वजह

2 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone never choose Jauhar if she was in Rani Padmavati place
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' का जौहर करना दीपिका पादुकोण को नहीं आया रास, जानें रानी की जगह होतीं तो क्या करतीं

2 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Man ordered iphone 8 from flipkart but get shoap bar in mumbai
Tech Diary

मुंबई के युवक ने इस बड़ी वेबसाइट से खरीदा iPhone 8, मिला साबुन

मुंबई के एक युवक ने ऑनलाइन आईफोन 8 खरीदा था लेकिन उसको डब्बे में साबुन की टिकीया मिली है। युव का नाम तबरेज महबूब नागरली है और उसने इस संबंध में शिकायत भी दर्ज कराई है।

2 फरवरी 2018

Before Budget 2018 Telecom ministry reduced fees of Mobile number portability service of TRAI
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर पोर्ट कराने में अब कम पैसे लगेंगे, TRAI ने की शुल्क में कमी, खर्च होंगे केवल इतने रुपये

31 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio has not launched any JioCoin App
Tech Diary

सावधान: रिलायंस ने लॉन्च नहीं किया है JioCoin ऐप, फर्जी ऐप लगा सकते हैं चूना

1 फरवरी 2018

After Jio and Airtel Vodafone offers 1.4GB Data per Day at Rs 198
Tech Diary

जियो-एयरटेल के बाद Vodafone ने भी प्लान किया अपडेट, अब रोज मिलेगा 1.4GB डाटा

30 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio Partners with MediaTek, set to launch Android go Smartphone
Tech Diary

रिलायंस जियो ला रहा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मीडियाटेक से की पार्टनरशिप

31 जनवरी 2018

Facebook is banning all ads promoting cryptocurrencies
Tech Diary

करोड़ों यूजर के लिए फेसबुक ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, डिजिटल धोखाधड़ी और घोटालों पर लगेगी लगाम

31 जनवरी 2018

Idea Cellular Offers Rs 149 Plan with 1GB Data, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS Per Day for 21 Days
Tech Diary

Idea ने भी उतारा 149 रुपये में अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा वाला प्लान

27 जनवरी 2018

Apple to stop Discounts on iPhone from online platform like Amazon and Flipkart
Tech Diary

ऑनलाइन iPhone खरीदने वाले हैं तो जल्दी करें, फायदे में रहेंगे

29 जनवरी 2018

Fraud of Rs More than 1 lakhs to linking his mobile SIM with Aadhaar
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर आधार से लिंक कराना पड़ा महंगा, खाते से निकल गए 1.20 लाख रुपये

12 जनवरी 2018

Airtel updates Rs 399 plan with 84GB Data against Jio
Tech Diary

Jio के जवाब में Airtel का नया धमाका, 399 रु. में 84GB डाटा

22 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

वैलेंटाइन से पहले WhatsApp का तोहफा, Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट फीचर

वैलेंटाइन के मौके पर WhatsApp अपने यूजर्स को खास गिफ्ट देने की तैयारी में है।

29 जनवरी 2018

learn to use newly launched Facebook Marketplace feature in India special story 1:20

Facebook का Marketplace फीचर लॉन्च, अब यूज्ड सामान को खरीद और बेच सकेंगे

25 जनवरी 2018

Apple and Malala Yousafzai come together to support girl education in india and abroad special story 0:55

अब एक लाख लड़कियों को ऐसे मिलेगी शिक्षा, Apple और मलाला आए साथ

23 जनवरी 2018

YouTube changes it monetisation policy, channels to lose advertisements special story 1:14

Youtube चैनलों से जुड़े लोगों के लिए जरूरी खबर, आप भी देखें...

18 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio vs Airtel Plan: Comparision between both for better calling, data plans special story 3:17

Reliance Jio vs Airtel: दोनों में बेहतर कौन ?

11 अक्टूबर 2017

Recommended

Reliance Jio has not launched any JioCoin App
Tech Diary

सावधान: रिलायंस ने लॉन्च नहीं किया है JioCoin ऐप, फर्जी ऐप लगा सकते हैं चूना

1 फरवरी 2018

Reliance Jio Partners with MediaTek, set to launch Android go Smartphone
Tech Diary

रिलायंस जियो ला रहा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मीडियाटेक से की पार्टनरशिप

31 जनवरी 2018

2G internet subscribers end by June 2019 says CMR
Technology

2019 तक भारत से खत्म हो जाएंगे 2G इंटरनेट यूजर्स: CMR

12 जनवरी 2018

rcom to sell its wireless business to reliance jio
Corporate

आरकॉम बेचेगी रिलायंस जियो को अपना वायरलेस बिजनेस, पिता के जन्मदिन पर हुआ करार

28 दिसंबर 2017

Reliance Jio Surprise Cashback Offer: 3300 Rupees Cashback on 399 and Above Recharges
Tech Diary

जियो का नया सरप्राइज कैशबैक ऑफर, 399 के रिचार्ज पर 3300 रुपए का कैशबैक

26 दिसंबर 2017

Bharti Airtel Launched 199 Rupees Plan for Prepaid users
Tech Diary

एयरटेल लाया 199 रुपए वाला नया प्लान, पाइए डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

3 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.