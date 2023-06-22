Notifications

Hindi News ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Realme disables intelligence feature that was accused of stealing user data with new update

Realme जारी किया नया अपडेट, हटाया गया विवादित फीचर, डाटा चोरी का लगा था आरोप

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2023 01:25 PM IST
सार

Realme 11 Pro और Realme 11 Pro Plus के यूजर्स को RMX3771_13.1.0.524 (EX01) और RMX3741_13.1.0.524 (EX01) फर्मवेयर का अपडेट मिलने लगा है। इस अपडेट के बाद Enhanced Intelligent Services फीचर बंद हो जाएगा।

Realme disables intelligence feature that was accused of stealing user data with new update
realme data leak - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

Realme ने अपने फोन Realme 11 Pro सीरीज के लिए एक नया अपडेट जारी किया है जिसमें Enhanced Intelligent Services को बंद कर दिया गया है। यह Realme UI 4.0 ओएस के साथ डिफॉल्ट रूप से मिल रहा था। Realme के इस फीचर को लेकर काफी बवाल हुआ था और सरकार ने भी जांच के आदेश दिए थे। 



हाल ही में ऋषि बाग्री नाम के एक ट्विटर ने एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए दावा किया था कि Realme के फोन में एक सेटिंग डिफॉल्ट रूप से ऑन करती है। कंपनी यूजर्स को बेहतर एक्सपेरियंस देने के नाम पर उसके फोन नंबर से लेकर गैलरी तक एक्सेस करती है और मैसेज भी पढ़ती है। यहां तक की Realme मोबाइल यूजर्स का माइक्रोफोन भी एक्सेस किया जा रहा है।


सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स राज्य मंत्री राजीव चंद्रशेखर ने ट्वीट पर रिप्लाई करते हुए जांच का आदेश दिया था कि क्या रियलमी सच में "एन्हांस्ड इंटेलिजेंट सर्विसेज" के लिए यूजर्स की लोकेशन सहित कई संवेदनशील डाटा कैप्चर करती है।



Realme 11 Pro और Realme 11 Pro Plus के यूजर्स को RMX3771_13.1.0.524 (EX01) और RMX3741_13.1.0.524 (EX01) फर्मवेयर का अपडेट मिलने लगा है। इस अपडेट के बाद Enhanced Intelligent Services फीचर बंद हो जाएगा।
Realme के फोन में Enhanced Intelligent Services फोन को ऑन करते ही ऑन हो जाती है। ऐसे में यह फीचर यूजर्स की इजाजत के बिना ही उसका डाटा स्टोर करता है। यहां तक कि यूजर्स को इस संबंध में कोई जानकारी होती ही नहीं है। इस फीचर की मदद से भारतीय स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स के डाटा तक चीनी सरकार की भी पहुंच हो सकती है। इस डाटा को किस सर्वर पर स्टोर किया जाता है, इस संबंध में फिलहाल कोई जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है।

Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

