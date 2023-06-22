Realme जारी किया नया अपडेट, हटाया गया विवादित फीचर, डाटा चोरी का लगा था आरोप

Realme ने अपने फोन Realme 11 Pro सीरीज के लिए एक नया अपडेट जारी किया है जिसमें Enhanced Intelligent Services को बंद कर दिया गया है। यह Realme UI 4.0 ओएस के साथ डिफॉल्ट रूप से मिल रहा था। Realme के इस फीचर को लेकर काफी बवाल हुआ था और सरकार ने भी जांच के आदेश दिए थे।

Realme's smartphone has a feature (Enhanced Intelligent Services) that captures the user's data (call logs, SMS, and location info) and it is "On" by default.

