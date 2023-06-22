Realme जारी किया नया अपडेट, हटाया गया विवादित फीचर, डाटा चोरी का लगा था आरोप

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Realme ने अपने फोन Realme 11 Pro सीरीज के लिए एक नया अपडेट जारी किया है जिसमें Enhanced Intelligent Services को बंद कर दिया गया है। यह Realme UI 4.0 ओएस के साथ डिफॉल्ट रूप से मिल रहा था। Realme के इस फीचर को लेकर काफी बवाल हुआ था और सरकार ने भी जांच के आदेश दिए थे।
Realme's smartphone has a feature (Enhanced Intelligent Services) that captures the user's data (call logs, SMS, and location info) and it is "On" by default.You can only see this "on" by default feature when you go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> System Services ->… pic.twitter.com/QS3f6wMF3R— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) June 16, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.
Followed