Fact Check: रेलवे में निकलीं 29,000 भर्तियां हैं फर्जी, सरकार ने विज्ञापन पर दिया यह जवाब

सरकारी नौकरी को लेकर लोग हमेशा से बेताब रहे हैं और यह बेताबी आज भी बरकरार है। इंटरनेट की जब इतनी उपलब्धता नहीं थी तब कचहरी में फर्जी जॉब फॉर्म बेजे जाते थे। आज भी फर्जी भर्तियों के नाम पर ठगी हो रही है लेकिन बस तरीका बदल गया है। अब इंटरनेट पर आसानी से किसी भी सरकारी विभाग को लेकर विज्ञापन दिए जा सकते हैं। ताजा मामला भारतीय रेलवे से जुड़ा है।
An advertisement doing the rounds on social media claims that around 29,000 vacancies are being offered for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians by the Indian Railways#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 6, 2023
✔️This claim is #fake
✔️No such advertisement has been issued by @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/TppAffVAG3
