OnePlus का पेमेंट फीचर्स हुआ हैक, क्रेडिट कार्ड से खरीदे गए फोन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 10:33 AM IST
OnePlus Customer Credit Cards Used for Fraud Transactions
OnePlus 5T
OnePlus के कई सारे यूजर्स ने उनके क्रेडिट कार्ड के गलत इस्तेमाल की शिकायत की है। यूजर्स ने कहा है कि उनके क्रेडिट कार्ड के जरिए कंपनी की वेबसाइट से फोन खरीदे गए हैं। वनप्लस फोरम के मुताबिक पिछले 4 महीनों में 70 यूजर्स को चूना लगाया गया है।  वहीं इस मामले पर कंपनी ने कहा है कि इसकी जांच चल रही है। साथ ही कंपनी ने अपने यूजर्स से कहा, 'अगर आपको लगता है कि आपके क्रेडिट कार्ड से ट्रांजेक्शन हो रहे हैं तो अपना बैंक स्टेटमेंट चेक करें और अपने बैंक से संपर्क करें।'

बता दें कि वनप्लस ने अपने फोन OnePlus 5T के कई वेरियंट बाजार में पेश किए हैं जिनमें स्टार वॉर लिमिटेड एडिशन, लावा रेड एडिशन और सैंड व्हाइट कलर वेरियंट शामिल हैं। फोन के Lava Red वेरियंट की बिक्री 20 जनवरी से होगी और इसकी कीमत 37,999 रुपये है।
oneplus credit card oneplus 5t

This Is Why Castor Seeds Are Considered As Natural Anti Pregnancy Pill
Healthy Food

गर्भनिरोधक गोली नहीं, बस खाएं ये चीज, नहीं होंगी प्रेग्नेंट

15 जनवरी 2018

