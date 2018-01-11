Download App
OnePlus 5T का लावा रेड वेरियंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 12:44 PM IST
OnePlus 5T Lava Red Edition Launched in India
OnePlus 5T Lava Red
वनप्लस ने अपने OnePlus 5T को भारत में एक और नए कलर वेरियंट लावा रेड में लॉन्च किया है। इससे पहले इस कलर वेरियंट को पिछले साल चीन में लॉन्च किया गया था। लावा रेड वेरिटंय 8GB रैम और 128GB स्टोरेज में मिलेगा। इसकी बिक्री अमेजॉन से 20 जनवरी से होगी।

OnePlus 5T की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
