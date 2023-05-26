Neuralink: अब इंसानों के दिमाग में चिप लगाएंगे एलन मस्क,  FDA से मिली हरी झंडी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
एलन मस्क की कंपनी Neuralink को अमेरिकी फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (FDA) की ओर से इंसानों पर ट्रायल के लिए हरी झंडी मिल गई है। अब Neuralink इंसानों के दिमाग में चिप लगाकर ह्यूमन ट्रायल कर सकेगी। इससे पहले Neuralink के चिप का ट्रायल बंदरों पर सफल हो चुका है।
We are excited to share that we have received the FDA’s approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study!— Neuralink (@neuralink) May 25, 2023
This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our…
