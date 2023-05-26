Notifications

Neuralink: अब इंसानों के दिमाग में चिप लगाएंगे एलन मस्क,  FDA से मिली हरी झंडी

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 26 May 2023 02:28 PM IST
Neuralink ने इस मंजूरी को लेकर एक ट्वीट भी किया है। न्यूरालिंक ने कहा है कि एफडीए की मंजूरी एक महत्वपूर्ण पहले कदम का प्रतिनिधित्व करती है जो एक दिन हमारी तकनीक को कई लोगों की मदद करने की अनुमति देगी, हालांकि न्यूरालिंक ने अपने आगे के प्लान के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी नहीं दी है।

Neuralink got FDA Approval for Study of Brain Implants in Humans
Neuralink Chip - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एलन मस्क की कंपनी Neuralink को अमेरिकी फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (FDA) की ओर से इंसानों पर ट्रायल के लिए हरी झंडी मिल गई है। अब Neuralink इंसानों के दिमाग में चिप लगाकर ह्यूमन ट्रायल कर सकेगी। इससे पहले Neuralink के चिप का ट्रायल बंदरों पर सफल हो चुका है।

Neuralink की यह ब्रेन इंप्लांट टेक्नोलॉजी कई मायनों में बहुत ही उपयोगी साबित होने वाली है। दिमाग में चिप लगाकर कई मरीजों की काफी मदद की जा सकती है। यदि यह ट्रायल सफल रहता है तो जो बोलने में असमर्थ हैं, या जो दिमागी रूप से सक्षम नहीं हैं, इसके अलावा लकवाग्रस्त मरीजों के लिए यह वरदान साबित होगा।
 

एलन मस्क को अपनी इस टेक्नोलॉजी पर इतना भरोसा है कि उन्होंने पिछले साल कहा था कि वे अपने बच्चों के दिमाग में इस चिप को लगाने के लिए तैयार हैं। एलन मस्क ने 2019 में कहा था कि साल 2022 तक Neuralink को FDA से ह्यूमन ट्रायल के लिए मंजूरी मिल जाएगी, हालांकि एफडीए ने कई बार एलन मस्क के आवेदन को कई बार नामंजूर भी किया है।

FDA को Neuralink के साथ सबसे बड़ी समस्या चिप में मौजूद लिथियम बैटरी को लेकर है। एफडीए का कहना है कि किसी भी कारण से यदि दिमाग में चिप की बैटरी लीक होती है तो उसके परिणाम भयावह हो सकते हैं। Neuralink के चिप के साथ सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज दिमाग की कोशिकाओं को लेकर है।

Neuralink ने इससे पहले बंदरों में इस चिप का ट्रायल किया है। न्यूरालिंक ने एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया था जिसमें दावा किया गया था कि बंदर के दिमाग में चिप लगाने के बाद वह कंप्यूटर पर गेम खेलने लगा। Neuralink के इस ट्रायल को लेकर जांच भी चल रही है कि कहीं कंपनी ने बंदर को इस ट्रायल में नुकसान तो नहीं पहुंचाया और चिप को दिमाग में सही तरीके से इंस्टॉल किया गया था या नहीं।
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

