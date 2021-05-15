बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
गजब की किस्मत: अमेजन से मंगाया माउथ वॉश, डिलीवर हुआ 13000 रुपये का स्मार्टफोन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Sat, 15 May 2021 09:54 AM IST

सार

लोकेश का यह ट्वीट वायरल हो गया है। यूजर्स कई तरह के कॉमेंट कर रहे हैं। कोई कह रहा है कि क्या किस्मत है।
Lokesh Daga
Lokesh Daga - फोटो : twitter/lokeshdaga
विस्तार

सोचिए, आप 50-100 रुपये का कोई सामान ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर करें और आपके घर पर एक 13,000 रुपये का स्मार्टफोन डिलीवर हो जाए तो आप भी कहेंगे वाह क्या किस्तम है लेकिन यदि पैकेज के साथ रिसिप्ट किसी और का हो तो शायद आप भी इसे रिटर्न करने की सोचेंगे। कुछ ऐसा ही मामला मुंबई में हुआ है। लोकेश डागा नाम के एक यूजर ने अमेजन से माउथ वॉश ऑर्डर किया था लेकिन उसे पास रेडमी नोट 10 की डिलीवरी हुई है।
लोकेश ने इसकी जानकारी ट्वीट करके दी है और अमेजन से पैकेज को रिटर्न करने और वास्तविक व्यक्ति को डिलीवरी करने को कहा है। लोकेश ने ट्वीट करके कहा है कि उन्होंने 396 रुपये का कोलगेट माउथ वॉश अमेजन से ऑर्डर किया था लेकिन उन्हें रेडमी नोट 10 डिलीवर हुआ जिसकी शुरुआती कीमत 12,499 रुपये है। लोकेश ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा है कि माउथ वॉश जैसे प्रोडक्ट नॉन रिटर्नेबल होते हैं। ऐसे में वे एप के जरिए इसे रिटर्न भी नहीं कर सकते, इसलिए उन्होंने ई-मेल किया है।






लोकेश का यह ट्वीट वायरल हो गया है। यूजर्स कई तरह के कॉमेंट कर रहे हैं। कोई कह रहा है कि क्या किस्मत है। कोई कह रहा है कि रिटर्न करने की जरूरत ही क्या है और कोई कह रहा है कि जरा उसकी सोचो जिसके पास फोन के बदले माउथ वॉश डिलीवर हुआ है। भानू सिंह नाम के एक यूजर ने कहा है कि कोई बात नहीं, लोकेश भाई फोन मुझे दे दो, मुझे इसकी जरूरत है। मैं आपको दो माउथ वॉश भिजवा दूंगा।



 

