अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Man ordered iphone 8 from flipkart but get shoap bar in mumbai

मुंबई के युवक ने इस बड़ी वेबसाइट से खरीदा iPhone 8, मिला साबुन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 10:30 AM IST
Man ordered iphone 8 from flipkart but get shoap bar in mumbai
Man ordered iphone 8 from flipkart but get shoap bar in mumbai
अगर आप भी ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के शौकीन हैं तो आपको थोड़ा सावधान रहने की जरूरत है, क्योंकि मुंबई के एक युवक ने ऑनलाइन आईफोन 8 खरीदा था लेकिन उसको डब्बे में साबुन की टिकीया मिली है। युव का नाम तबरेज महबूब नागरली है और उसने इस संबंध में शिकायत भी दर्ज कराई है।

मुंबई मिरर की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक तबरेज ने 21 जनवरी को फ्लिपकार्ट से ईएमआई के जरिए iPhone 8 ऑर्डर किया था और उसके अगले दिन फ्लिपकार्ट की ओर से फोन की डिलिवरी हुई लेकिन जब पैकेज खोला गया तो उसमें आईफोन 8 के बजाय साबुन की टिकीया मिली। तबरेज ने बताया कि उसने पैकेज को दो लोगों के सामने खोला और उसमें से पिंक कलर का साबुन निकला।

उसके बाद तबरेज ने फ्लिपकार्ट के कस्टमर केयर में इसकी शिकायत की तो कंपनी ने 25 जनवरी तक मामले को सुलझाने का वादा किया लेकिन 29 जनवरी तक कोई रिप्लाई नहीं आया। इसके बाद फिर से कॉल करने पर युवक को कंपनी ने ब्लैकलिस्टेड कर दिया।

RELATED

इसके बाद तबरेज ने बायकूला पोलिस स्टेशन में फ्लिपकार्ट के खिलाफा धोखाधड़ी की शिकायत की है। स्टेशन के पुलिस स्टेशन पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर अविनाश शिंगटे ने बताया कि वे जल्द ही डिलिवीरी ब्वॉय से इस मामले में पूछताछ करेंगे। वहीं फ्लिपकार्ट के एक प्रवक्ता ने बताया है कि वे भी मामले की छानबीन कर रहे हैं।
iphone 8 mumbai flipkart

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

after priyanka chopra and deepika padukone ranveer singh debut hollywood
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ 'पद्मावत' के बाद 'खिलजी' जाना चाहता है हॉलीवुड, ये बताई वजह

2 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone never choose Jauhar if she was in Rani Padmavati place
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' का जौहर करना दीपिका पादुकोण को नहीं आया रास, जानें रानी की जगह होतीं तो क्या करतीं

2 फरवरी 2018

padman akshay kumar to meet narendra modi in delhi
Bollywood

आज पीएम मोदी देखेंगे 'पैडमैन', अक्षय कुमार ने दिल्ली में रखी स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग

2 फरवरी 2018

budget 2018 saif ali khan kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan
Bollywood

Budget 2018: सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे छाए रहे तैमूर, यूजर्स बोले- 'डायपर सस्ते हुए क्या ?'

2 फरवरी 2018

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of criminal intimidation businessman arrested
Bollywood

जीनत अमान ने बिजनेसमैन पर लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, पुलिस ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक

2 फरवरी 2018

shama sikander yoga picture viral
Lifestyle

इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुईं एक्ट्रेस के HOT योगा की तस्वीरें, देखना नहीं चाहेंगे क्या?

2 फरवरी 2018

Five Food Items Counted As Viagra For Women To Improve Libido
Healthy Food

महिलाओं में मोहब्बत की चाहत जगाएंगी ये पांच चीजें, 16वें साल की आएगी फीलिंग

2 फरवरी 2018

Jackie Shroff Controversial And Weird Topless Pictures
Fashion street

जैकी श्रॉफ के फैशन सेंस के खिलाफ हो गया था बॉलीवुड, जब सामने आई थीं ये टॉपलेस तस्वीरें

2 फरवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani will back together
Television

Bigg Boss के बाद हितेन-अर्शी फिर आएंगे साथ, फैंस की मांग पर करेंगे हर काम

2 फरवरी 2018

Ram Gopal verma tweets about his movie with Mia Malkova
Bollywood

'गॉड सेक्स एंड ट्रुथ' हो गई सुपरहिट, अब क्या किसी दूसरी पॉर्न स्टार को लॉन्च करेंगे राम गोपाल वर्मा

2 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Before Budget 2018 Telecom ministry reduced fees of Mobile number portability service of TRAI
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर पोर्ट कराने में अब कम पैसे लगेंगे, TRAI ने की शुल्क में कमी, खर्च होंगे केवल इतने रुपये

बजट 2018 से पहले दूरसंचार मंत्रालय ने मोबाइल नंबर पोर्ट कराने पर लगने वाले शुल्क में कटौती की घोषणा की है।

31 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio has not launched any JioCoin App
Tech Diary

सावधान: रिलायंस ने लॉन्च नहीं किया है JioCoin ऐप, फर्जी ऐप लगा सकते हैं चूना

1 फरवरी 2018

After Jio and Airtel Vodafone offers 1.4GB Data per Day at Rs 198
Tech Diary

जियो-एयरटेल के बाद Vodafone ने भी प्लान किया अपडेट, अब रोज मिलेगा 1.4GB डाटा

30 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio Partners with MediaTek, set to launch Android go Smartphone
Tech Diary

रिलायंस जियो ला रहा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मीडियाटेक से की पार्टनरशिप

31 जनवरी 2018

Facebook is banning all ads promoting cryptocurrencies
Tech Diary

करोड़ों यूजर के लिए फेसबुक ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, डिजिटल धोखाधड़ी और घोटालों पर लगेगी लगाम

31 जनवरी 2018

Idea Cellular Offers Rs 149 Plan with 1GB Data, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS Per Day for 21 Days
Tech Diary

Idea ने भी उतारा 149 रुपये में अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा वाला प्लान

27 जनवरी 2018

Apple to stop Discounts on iPhone from online platform like Amazon and Flipkart
Tech Diary

ऑनलाइन iPhone खरीदने वाले हैं तो जल्दी करें, फायदे में रहेंगे

29 जनवरी 2018

Fraud of Rs More than 1 lakhs to linking his mobile SIM with Aadhaar
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर आधार से लिंक कराना पड़ा महंगा, खाते से निकल गए 1.20 लाख रुपये

12 जनवरी 2018

Airtel updates Rs 399 plan with 84GB Data against Jio
Tech Diary

Jio के जवाब में Airtel का नया धमाका, 399 रु. में 84GB डाटा

22 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp UPI Payment roll out from end of February 2018
Tech Diary

फरवरी से WhatsApp में Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट का फीचर

18 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

वैलेंटाइन से पहले WhatsApp का तोहफा, Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट फीचर

वैलेंटाइन के मौके पर WhatsApp अपने यूजर्स को खास गिफ्ट देने की तैयारी में है।

29 जनवरी 2018

learn to use newly launched Facebook Marketplace feature in India special story 1:20

Facebook का Marketplace फीचर लॉन्च, अब यूज्ड सामान को खरीद और बेच सकेंगे

25 जनवरी 2018

Apple and Malala Yousafzai come together to support girl education in india and abroad special story 0:55

अब एक लाख लड़कियों को ऐसे मिलेगी शिक्षा, Apple और मलाला आए साथ

23 जनवरी 2018

YouTube changes it monetisation policy, channels to lose advertisements special story 1:14

Youtube चैनलों से जुड़े लोगों के लिए जरूरी खबर, आप भी देखें...

18 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio vs Airtel Plan: Comparision between both for better calling, data plans special story 3:17

Reliance Jio vs Airtel: दोनों में बेहतर कौन ?

11 अक्टूबर 2017

Recommended

Apple may to reduce price of iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Gadgets

खरीदने वाले हैं iPhone X, iPhone 8 और 8 Plus तो रुक जाइये, फायदे में रहेंगे

30 दिसंबर 2017

Apple stopped selling of iPhone 7 256GB Models
Gadgets

Apple ने चुपके से बंद किया iPhone 7 का यह मॉडल

23 अक्टूबर 2017

Apple is investigating reports of swelling iPhone 8 batteries
Gadgets

iPhone 8 में बैटरी फूलने की शिकायत के बाद Apple ने शुरू की जांच

9 अक्टूबर 2017

Apple launched dongle with a headphone jack and charging port
Gadgets

Apple ने पेश किया डोंगल, आईफोन यूजर्स चार्जिंग के साथ यूज कर सकेंगे हेडफोन

4 अक्टूबर 2017

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus SIRI to have Hindi dictation
Gadgets

हिन्दी सहित 11 भारतीय भाषाओं में आपसे बात करेगा iPhone 8 का SIRI

30 सितंबर 2017

iphone launching shows fourth time share slide to new low
Business

iPhone 8, X की लॉन्चिंग के बाद फिर गिरे Apple के शेयर, चौथी बार हुए धड़ाम

13 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.