Hindi News › Technology › Tech Diary

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में Idea का नेटवर्क डाउन, सोशल मीडिया पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 09 Apr 2019 06:03 PM IST
idea
idea
टेलीकॉम सर्विस प्रोवाइडर कंपनी Idea के ग्राहक दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मंगलवार यानि 9 अप्रैल की दोपहर 12 बजे से ही परेशान हैं। आइडिया के यूजर्स लगातार नेटवर्क डाउन होने की शिकायत कर रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर आइडिया के ग्राहकों ने शिकायत की है कि उनके फोन में नेटवर्क नहीं आ रहा है। कई यूजर्स ने शिकायत की है वे ना तो कॉलिंग कर पा रहे हैं और ना ही इंटरनेट इस्तेमाल कर पा रहे हैं।
वहीं खबर है कि लगातार दिक्कत आने के बाद दिल्ली के कृष्णा नजर में मौजूद आइडिआ के स्टोर पर इतनी संख्या में लोग शिकायत लेकर पहुंच गए थे कि स्टोर को बंद करना पड़ा। वहीं हमने भी कई लोगों से बात कि तो लोगों ने आइडिया के नेटवर्क डाउन होने की बात कही।
 


वहीं लोगों को अभी तक यह दिक्कत आ रही है। लोगों ने यह भी शिकायत की है कि आइडिया के सिम पर 2जी नेटवर्क भी नहीं आ रहा है। वहीं कंपनी ने एक ट्वीट के जवाब में कहा है कि यह अस्थायी समस्या है और इसे दूर करने के लिए हमारी टीम काम कर रही है।
 

idea idea network issue idea network idea network down idea down idea delhi ncr network outage idea cellular आइडिया आइडिया नेटवर्क
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

