Idea ने भी उतारा 149 रुपये में अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा वाला प्लान

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 10:42 AM IST
Idea Cellular Offers Rs 149 Plan with 1GB Data, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS Per Day for 21 Days
रिलायंस जियो और एयरटेल के बाद अब आइडिया सेल्युलर ने भी अपने प्लान को अपडेट किया है। Idea भी अब 149 रुपये में 1GB डाटा के साथ अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग देने लगा है, हालांकि एयरटेल और जियो के 149 रुपये वाले प्लान की वैधता 28 दिनों की है और इसमें 28 जीबी डाटा मिलता है वहीं आइडिया सिर्फ 1 जीबी 2G/3G/4G  डाटा के साथ अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग देता है।

इस प्लान में रोज 100 मैसेज भी मिलेंगे, लेकिन आइडिया ने यह प्लान क्यों पेश किया है, इसका कोई तर्क समझ में नहीं आ रहा है, क्योंकि अन्य कंपनियां इस कीमत में ज्यादा फायदे दे रही हैं। खैर आइडिया का यह प्लान कंपनी की वेबसाइट और माय आइडिया ऐप के जरिए रिचार्ज कराया जा सकता है। वहीं आइडिया के इस प्लान में प्रतिदिन कॉलिंग की सीमा 250 मिनट है, वहीं एक हफ्ते में 1000 मिनट कॉलिंग की जा सकेगी।

हालांकि 149 रुपये वाले लाइनअप में अभी तक वोडाफोन नहीं उतरा है। वोडाफोन फिलहाल 198 रुपये में 28 दिनों के लिए 28 जीबी डाटा और साथ में अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग दे रहा है। वहीं जियो ने भी नए प्लान के साथ अपनी वेबसाइट को अपडेट कर दिया है।
