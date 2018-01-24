अपना शहर चुनें

Jio और एयरटेल के बाद Idea ने तीन प्लान किए अपडेट, अब मिलेगा ज्यादा फायदा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 03:30 PM IST
Idea Cellular offers 1.4GB Data Per Day With Rs 199 Plan to counter Jio and Airtel
idea
जियो और एयरटेल के बाद अब आइडिया ने भी अपने प्लान अपडेट किए हैं। आइडिया ने भी अब 199 रुपये में 28 दिनों तक रोज 1.4 जीबी, रोज 100 मैसेज और अनलिमिटेड लोकल/एसटीडी कॉलिंग देने की घोषणा की है।

वहीं कंपनी ने अपने 449 रुपये वाले प्लान को भी अपडेट किया है। इस प्लान में अब 82 दिनों तक रोज 1.4 जीबी डाटा, रोज 100 मैसेज और अनलिमिटेड लोकल/एसटीडी कॉलिंग मिलेगा। साथ ही ऐप और वेब से रिचार्ज कराने पर 3,300 रुपये का का कैशबैक मिलेगा। 



इसके अलावा 509 रुपये में भी अब रोज 1.4 जीबी डाटा, रोज 100 मैसेज और अनलिमिटेड लोकल/एसटीडी कॉलिंग मिलेगा। साथ ही ऐप और वेब से रिचार्ज कराने पर 3,300 रुपये का का कैशबैक मिलेगा।बता देें कि जियो ने मंगलवार को अपने प्लान अपडेट किए हैं जो 26 जनवरी से लागू हो जाएंगे। अपडेट के बाद अब जियो यूजर्स को सिर्फ 149 रुपये में 28 दिनों की वैधता के साथ 42 जीबी डाटा मिलेगा।
