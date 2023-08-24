Notifications

Hindi News ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Google Doodle celebrates India achievement with Chandrayaan 3 landing on Moon south pole

Chandrayaan-3: भारत की उपलब्धि पर गूगल मना रहा जश्न, चंद्रयान -3 की सफलता पर बनाया कमाल का डूडल

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: विशाल मैथिल Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2023 02:31 PM IST
सार

चंद्रयान -3 अंतरिक्ष यान 23 अगस्त, 2023 को शाम छह बजकर 4 मिनट पर चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर सफलतापूर्वक उतरा। गूगल और अल्फाबेट के सीईओ सुंदर पिचाई ने भी इसरो और भारत को बधाई दी।
 

Google Doodle celebrates India achievement with Chandrayaan 3 landing on Moon south pole
Google Doodle - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Google Doodle: भारत की उपलब्धि पर गूगल ने खास अंदाज में भारत को बधाई दी है। गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर चंद्रयान -3 की सफलता पर भारत की उपलब्धि का जश्न मनाया। भारत चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतरने वाला दुनिया का पहला और एकमात्र देश बन गया है। बता दें कि चंद्रयान-3 अंतरिक्ष यान 14 जुलाई, 2023 को भारत के आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा रेंज में सतीश धवन अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से लॉन्च किया गया था और 23 अगस्त, 2023 को शाम छह बजकर 4 मिनट पर चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर सफलतापूर्वक सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग की।

गूगल ने खास अंदाज में दी बधाई
चंद्रमा पर उतरना एक कठिन कार्य है। इससे पहले केवल संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका, चीन और पूर्व सोवियत संघ ने चंद्रमा पर सफलतापूर्वक सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग की है, लेकिन कोई भी देश इससे पहले चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव क्षेत्र तक नहीं पहुंच पाया है।

भारत न केवल चंद्रमा पर पहुंचने वाला चौथा देश बन गया, बल्कि चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतरने वाला पहला देश भी बन गया। भारत की इस एतिहासिक सफलता पर गूगल ने डूडल बदलकर भारत को बधाई दी है। 

 

बता दें कि गूगल खास मौके पर या किसी प्रसिद्ध व्यक्ति की याद में डूडल बनाता है। अब भारत के चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता पर भी गूगल ने एक कमाल का डूडल पेश किया है। सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं गूगल और अल्फाबेट के सीईओ सुंदर पिचाई ने भी इसरो और भारत को बधाई दी है।

उन्होंने माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर पोस्ट किया," क्या अविश्वसनीय क्षण है! चंद्रमा पर चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के लिए इसरो को बधाई। इसी के साथ आज भारत चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुवीय क्षेत्र पर सफलतापूर्वक सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग करने वाला पहला देश बन गया है।"
 
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc.

