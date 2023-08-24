Chandrayaan-3: भारत की उपलब्धि पर गूगल मना रहा जश्न, चंद्रयान -3 की सफलता पर बनाया कमाल का डूडल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Google Doodle: भारत की उपलब्धि पर गूगल ने खास अंदाज में भारत को बधाई दी है। गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर चंद्रयान -3 की सफलता पर भारत की उपलब्धि का जश्न मनाया। भारत चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतरने वाला दुनिया का पहला और एकमात्र देश बन गया है। बता दें कि चंद्रयान-3 अंतरिक्ष यान 14 जुलाई, 2023 को भारत के आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा रेंज में सतीश धवन अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से लॉन्च किया गया था और 23 अगस्त, 2023 को शाम छह बजकर 4 मिनट पर चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर सफलतापूर्वक सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग की।
What an incredible moment! Congratulations to @isro for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon this morning. Today India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the moon. https://t.co/2D6qSmneUp— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 23, 2023
