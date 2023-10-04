Notifications

Hindi News ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Google Bard Gets memory feature now will be able to remember

Google Bard: गूगल के चैटटूल में आया मेमोरी फीचर, अब नहीं भूलेगा आपकी बातें

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 04 Oct 2023 09:42 AM IST
सार

मान लें कि आपने गूगल बार्ड से कोई रेसिपी का सुझाव मांगा और उसमें शामिल किसी आइटम से आपको एलर्जी है तो आपको गूगल बार्ड को सिर्फ एक ही बार एलर्जी के बारे में बताना होगा। अगली बार अब चैटिंग करेंगे तो गूगल याद रखेगा कि आपको किस चीज से एलर्जी है।
 

Google Bard Gets memory feature now will be able to remember
Google Bard Memory - फोटो : अमर उजाला

गूगल का एआई चैटटूल Google Bard अब पहले के मुकाबले ज्यादा स्मार्ट हो गया है। Google Bard में अब मेमोरी फीचर भी आ गया है यानी अब गूगल बार्ड आपसे की गई चैटिंग को याद भी रखेगा।



फिलहाल गूगल बार्ड से की गई बातचीत अब सेव रहेगी। अगली बार जब Google Bard को ओपन करेंगे तो आपके पुराने चैट आपको दिखेंगे। पहले ऐसे नहीं था। नया फीचर काफी मददगार साबित होने वाला है। 


गूगल बार्ड के इस नए फीचर को एक उदाहरण से समझें तो मान लीजिए कि आपने गूगल बार्ड से कोई रेसिपी का सुझाव मांगा और उसमें शामिल किसी आइटम से आपको एलर्जी है तो आपको गूगल बार्ड को सिर्फ एक ही बार एलर्जी के बारे में बताना होगा। अगली बार अब चैटिंग करेंगे तो गूगल याद रखेगा कि आपको किस चीज से एलर्जी है।

Google Bard के मेमोरी फीचर को चैटिंग के लेफ्ट मेन्यू से ऑन किया जा सकता है यानी यह डिफॉल्ट रूप से नहीं मिलेगा। यह आपकी इच्छा पर है कि आप मेमोरी फीचर को इस्तेमाल करना चाहते हैं या नहीं। आप जब चाहें इसे बंद कर सकते हैं।

Google Bard के प्रतिद्वंदी ChatGPT में यह फीचर पहले से ही है। वैसे भी चैटजीपीटी गूगल बार्ड से पहले ही आया था और यह गूगल बार्ड के मुकाबले काफी एडवांस भी है।

Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

