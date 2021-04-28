बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Covid 19 Vaccine Registration: रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू होते ही क्रैश हुआ पोर्टल, जिसका हुआ रजिस्ट्रेशन उसे नहीं मिला स्लॉट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 28 Apr 2021 06:09 PM IST
AAROGYA SETU CRASH
AAROGYA SETU CRASH - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
एक मई से 18 साल और इससे अधिक उम्र के लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगने वाला है जिसके लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन आज यानी 28 अप्रैल से होने वाला था। शाम 4 बजे जैसे ही रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू हुआ कोविन पोर्टल क्रैश हो गया। लोगों को सर्वर में दिक्कत का मैसेज मिलने लगा। कोविन पोर्टल क्रैश होने के बाद लोगों का गुस्सा फिर से सातवें आसमान पर पहुंच गया, क्योंकि पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन के समय में बदलाव किया गया।
कई लोगों को ओटीपी मिलने में भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा है। कई ट्विटर यूजर्स ने कहा है कि रजिस्ट्रेशन के दौरान उनके मोबाइल नंबर पर ओटीपी ही नहीं आया जिसकी वजह से वे वैक्सीन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं करा सके। कई लोगों ने टीकाकरण केंद्र और कईयों ने अप्वाइंटमेंट ना मिलने की भी शिकायत की है। अधिकतर लोगों ने स्लॉट ना मिलने की शिकायत की है।

 




लोग सोशल मीडिया पर गुस्सा निकाल कर रहे हैं। कई यूजर्स ने यह भी कहा है कि सरकार ने आईआरसीटीसी की तत्काल बुकिंग से कोई सबक नहीं ली है। पहले से कोई तैयारी नहीं रहती है और लोगों को रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए कह दिया जाता है।
 
 

हालांकि कोविन पोर्टल ने अब काम करना शुरू किया है लेकिन अभी भी लोगों को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। कई लोगों ने अब रजिस्ट्रेशन होने की पुष्टि की है। आरोग्य सेतु ने भी ट्वीट करके कहा है कि पोर्टल में थोड़ी दिक्कत आई थी लेकिन अब कोई समस्या नहीं है।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
technology tech diary national covid-19 vaccine aarogya setu cowin tech news tech news in hindi
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

