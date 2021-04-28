Covid 19 Vaccine Registration: रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू होते ही क्रैश हुआ पोर्टल, जिसका हुआ रजिस्ट्रेशन उसे नहीं मिला स्लॉट

Who have got their OTPs frnds........ I've Got and registered also but Slots are not available at my location 🤷 pic.twitter.com/NHOGpVk4IP— Dipankar Rai 💜 (@deep_ies) April 28, 2021
CoWin portal crashes, 4pm registration!! #cowinregistration #VaccineFor18Plus— RNagasri (@RNagasri) April 28, 2021
I got registered but there are no vaccine slots available for younger population in our Pin code.— Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) April 28, 2021
Such a 'symbolic' opening up of vaccination drive for 18+. Getting registered just to know that there are no slots available for below 45+ age! 🤦♀️ #VaccineRegistration #cowinregistration #CowinPortal pic.twitter.com/5wLlBjfV6W— Soumya (@93soumya) April 28, 2021
Registered myself +2 on the #CowinApp but there’s no slot available.— Haider Ali Khan, حيدر علی خان (@khanhaider) April 28, 2021
A mobile number can register 3 others, total 4.#cowinregistration pic.twitter.com/EYMbSfRrZW
Finally registered. Now we wait for the appointment 😪#cowinregistration #VaccineRegistration pic.twitter.com/GKtQOX698B— ᎷᎧᏂᎥᏖ (@SupremeSidharth) April 28, 2021
