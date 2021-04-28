Covid 19 Vaccine Registration: रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू होते ही क्रैश हुआ पोर्टल, जिसका हुआ रजिस्ट्रेशन उसे नहीं मिला स्लॉट

विज्ञापन

Who have got their OTPs frnds........ I've Got and registered also but Slots are not available at my location 🤷 pic.twitter.com/NHOGpVk4IP — Dipankar Rai 💜 (@deep_ies) April 28, 2021

I got registered but there are no vaccine slots available for younger population in our Pin code. — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) April 28, 2021

Such a 'symbolic' opening up of vaccination drive for 18+. Getting registered just to know that there are no slots available for below 45+ age! 🤦♀️ #VaccineRegistration #cowinregistration #CowinPortal pic.twitter.com/5wLlBjfV6W — Soumya (@93soumya) April 28, 2021

Registered myself +2 on the #CowinApp but there’s no slot available.

A mobile number can register 3 others, total 4.#cowinregistration pic.twitter.com/EYMbSfRrZW — Haider Ali Khan, حيدر علی خان (@khanhaider) April 28, 2021

एक मई से 18 साल और इससे अधिक उम्र के लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगने वाला है जिसके लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन आज यानी 28 अप्रैल से होने वाला था। शाम 4 बजे जैसे ही रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू हुआ कोविन पोर्टल क्रैश हो गया। लोगों को सर्वर में दिक्कत का मैसेज मिलने लगा। कोविन पोर्टल क्रैश होने के बाद लोगों का गुस्सा फिर से सातवें आसमान पर पहुंच गया, क्योंकि पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन के समय में बदलाव किया गया।कई लोगों को ओटीपी मिलने में भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा है। कई ट्विटर यूजर्स ने कहा है कि रजिस्ट्रेशन के दौरान उनके मोबाइल नंबर पर ओटीपी ही नहीं आया जिसकी वजह से वे वैक्सीन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं करा सके। कई लोगों ने टीकाकरण केंद्र और कईयों ने अप्वाइंटमेंट ना मिलने की भी शिकायत की है। अधिकतर लोगों ने स्लॉट ना मिलने की शिकायत की है।लोग सोशल मीडिया पर गुस्सा निकाल कर रहे हैं। कई यूजर्स ने यह भी कहा है कि सरकार ने आईआरसीटीसी की तत्काल बुकिंग से कोई सबक नहीं ली है। पहले से कोई तैयारी नहीं रहती है और लोगों को रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए कह दिया जाता है।हालांकि कोविन पोर्टल ने अब काम करना शुरू किया है लेकिन अभी भी लोगों को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। कई लोगों ने अब रजिस्ट्रेशन होने की पुष्टि की है। आरोग्य सेतु ने भी ट्वीट करके कहा है कि पोर्टल में थोड़ी दिक्कत आई थी लेकिन अब कोई समस्या नहीं है।