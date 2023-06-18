Notifications

Are Realme phones secretly stealing your data and spying Government orders probe

Data privacy: क्या रियलमी कर रहा भारतीयों की जासूसी? सरकार कर रही जांच कराने की तैयारी

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: विशाल मैथिल Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2023 03:28 PM IST
सार

यह विवाद तब शुरू हुआ जब एक ट्विटर यूजर ऋषि बागरी ने दावा किया कि कंपनी ने "एन्हांस्ड इंटेलिजेंट सर्विसेज" सुविधा लागू की है, जो यूजर्स के कॉल लॉग्स, एसएमएस और लोकेशन जैसी संवेदनशील जानकारी को ट्रैक करती है। 

Data privacy - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

पॉपुलर स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड रियमली पर भारतीयों की जासूसी करने और डाटा चोरी करने का आरोप लगा है। इस खबर ने सोशल मीडिया पर तूफान ला दिया है। यहां तक कि सरकार की भी नजर उस पर पड़ी और जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। केंद्रीय सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स राज्य मंत्री राजीव चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि सरकार इस मामले का संज्ञान लेते हुए इसकी जांच कराएगी।

क्या है मामला?

यह विवाद तब शुरू हुआ जब एक ट्विटर यूजर ऋषि बागरी ने दावा किया कि कंपनी ने "एन्हांस्ड इंटेलिजेंट सर्विसेज" सुविधा लागू की है, जो यूजर्स के कॉल लॉग्स, एसएमएस और लोकेशन जैसी संवेदनशील जानकारी को ट्रैक करती है। बागरी ने बताया कि "एन्हांस्ड इंटेलिजेंट   सर्विसेज" नामक एक फीचर को रीयलमे फोन की सेटिंग्स के भीतर होता है, उनके फोन के डाटा का इस्तेमाल कर रहा था।

इसके बाद उन्होंने माइक्रो-ब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म पर इसकी सूचना दी। फाइनेंशियल एक्सप्रेस ऑनलाइन ने स्वतंत्र रूप से पुष्टि की है, कि वास्तव में, ऐसी "सुविधा" मौजूद है और रियलमी फोन पर डिफ़ॉल्ट रूप से सक्षम है। हालांकि इसे खोजना थोड़ा मुश्किल है। इसे सर्च करने के लिए आपको सेटिंग्स > एक्स्ट्रा सेटिंग्स > सिस्टम सर्विसेज के अंदर जाना होगा। 
 
 

ट्विटर यूजर ऋषि बागरी का कहना है कि यह स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स की लोकेशन को ट्रैक कर रहा है और यह डरावना है क्योंकि यह इंटरनेट से कनेक्ट हो रहा है और उनके कैलेंडर ईवेंट, कॉल लॉग और मैसेज तक को पढ़ रहा है। उनका कहना है कि इस सेटिंग को डिफॉल्ट रूप से ऑन किया गया है।  रियलमी का कहना है कि यह डाटा मुख्य रूप से चार्जिंग को ऑप्टिमाइज करके और वॉलपेपर सहित पर्सनलाइजेशन फीचर को बेहतर बनाने के लिए एकत्र किया जाता है।

 

सरकार करेगी जांच 

इस खबर ने सोशल मीडिया पर तूफान ला दिया है। जिसके बाद रियमली सरकार की रडार में आ गई है। केंद्रीय सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स राज्य मंत्री राजीव चंद्रशेखर ने इस मामले की जांच करने की बात कही है। 

क्या होता है एन्हांस्ड इंटेलिजेंट सर्विसेज फीचर?

एन्हांस्ड इंटेलिजेंट सर्विसेज फीचर को लेकर कंपनी का कहना है कि इससे यूजर्स एक्सपीरियंस को बेहतर किया जा सकता है। दरअसल, इस फीचर में सर्विस और एक्सपीरियंस को बढ़ाने के नाम पर स्मार्टफोन कंपनियां डिवाइस की कुछ जानकारी, एप का इस्तेमाल का डाटा, लोकेशन, कैलेंडर इवेंट्स, मैसेज और मिस्ड कॉल का डाटा जैसी जानकारियां कटेक्ट करती है।
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc.

