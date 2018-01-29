अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Apple to stop Discounts on iPhone from online platform like Amazon and Flipkart

ऑनलाइन iPhone खरीदने वाले हैं तो जल्दी करें, फायदे में रहेंगे

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 12:40 PM IST
Apple to stop Discounts on iPhone from online platform like Amazon and Flipkart
iphone
Apple के iPhones पर मिलने वाला डिस्काउंट अब इतिहास हो जाएगा। जल्द ही आईफोन पर ऑनलाइन स्टोर से डिस्काउंट मिलना बंद होने वाला है। ऐसे में अमेजॉन, फ्लिपकार्ट और स्नैपडील जैसी साइट्स पर आईफोन पर छूट नहीं मिलेगी। दरअसल ऑफलाइन स्टोर से आईफोन की बिक्री नहीं होने के बाद कंपनी ने यह फैसला लिया है।

इकोनॉमिक्स टाइम्स की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक एप्पल आईफोन पर ऑनलाइन मिलने वाले डिस्काउंट को हमेशा के लिए बंद करने की तैयारी में है। रिपोर्ट की मानें तो एप्पल इंडिया ने डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स का मार्जिन आधे से अधिक घटाकर 1.7-2.5 पर्सेंट कर दिया है।

वहीं फ्रेंचाइजी के जरिए चलाए जा रहे एप्पल स्टोर्स पर मार्जिन 4-5 पर्सेंट से बढ़ाकर 5-7 पर्सेंट कर दिया गया है। वहीं खबर है कि 2020-21 तक देश में एप्पल के कई स्टोर्स खुलेंगे। बता दें कि भारत में आधे से ज्यादा आईफोन ऑनलाइन ही बिकते हैं।

RELATED

बता दें कि अभी हाल में अमेजॉन और फ्लिपकार्ट पर चली सेल में आईफोन पर बंपर छूट मिल रही थी। इस सेल में आईफोन 7 पर 6,000 रुपये की छूट मिल रही है। सेल के दौरान इसे 42,999 रुपये में खरीदा जा सकता था। वहीं आईसीआईसीआई क्रेडिट कार्ड से ईएमआई के जरिए खरीदने पर 8 हजार रुपये तक का कैशबैक मिला। इसके अलावा आईफोन 7 प्लस 56,999 रुपये में बिका।
apple iphone amazon flipkart

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

actress rakhi sawant share her kissing scene experience video
Bollywood

आधी बोतल शराब पीकर Kiss देने गई ये एक्ट्रेस, 55 रीटेक के बाद भी नहीं कर पाईं तो....

29 जनवरी 2018

Where are the most deaths due to selfie
National

जानलेवा सेल्फी: जानिए कहां होती हैं इसके कारण सबसे अधिक मौतें?

29 जनवरी 2018

Rapper Chandan Shetty winner of the bigg boss 5 kannad winner
Television

Bigg Boss: शिल्पा शिंदे के बाद अब ये कंटेस्टेंट बना शो का विनर, पहली बार अलग फॉर्मेट से खेला गया खेल

29 जनवरी 2018

Three Questions Every Girl Asks Her Boyfriend
Relationship

लड़की पूछे ये 3 सवाल, तो 'ना' होना चाहिए आपका जवाब, वर्ना...

29 जनवरी 2018

Singer Sanjeevani Bhelande Gives You Five Reasons Why You Should Visit Bhutan
Stress Management

यह है धरती की सबसे खुशहाल जगह, सर्दियों में बढ़ जाता है रोमांच

29 जनवरी 2018

Banarasi Malaiyo Is Sweet Prepared With Dew And Milk
Healthy Food

बनारसी मलइयो: ओस की बूंद से बनती है यह मिठाई, सिर्फ तीन महीने इसे चखने का मौका

29 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone film padmaavat 4th day box office collection
Bollywood

4 दिन में ही 'पद्मावत' के आगे धराशायी हुई 'बाहुबली', देश-विदेश में भी मचाया तहलका

29 जनवरी 2018

chandra pradosh vrat importance and its significance
Festivals

प्रदोष व्रत आज, शिव आराधना से आती है सुख-समृद्धि, जानिए इसका महत्व

29 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 29th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों की आमदनी में इजाफा होगा, जानें अपना राशिफल

29 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 29th january to 4th febuary
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 29 जनवरी से 4 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

29 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Idea Cellular Offers Rs 149 Plan with 1GB Data, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS Per Day for 21 Days
Tech Diary

Idea ने भी उतारा 149 रुपये में अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा वाला प्लान

Idea भी अब 149 रुपये में 1GB डाटा के साथ अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग देने लगा है, हालांकि एयरटेल और जियो के 149 रुपये वाले प्लान की वैधता 28 दिनों की है और इसमें 28 जीबी डाटा मिलता है वहीं आइडिया सिर्फ 1 जीबी 2G/3G/4G  डाटा के साथ अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग देता है।

27 जनवरी 2018

Airtel updates Rs 399 plan with 84GB Data against Jio
Tech Diary

Jio के जवाब में Airtel का नया धमाका, 399 रु. में 84GB डाटा

22 जनवरी 2018

Idea Cellular offers 1.4GB Data Per Day With Rs 199 Plan to counter Jio and Airtel
Tech Diary

Jio और एयरटेल के बाद Idea ने तीन प्लान किए अपडेट, अब मिलेगा ज्यादा फायदा

24 जनवरी 2018

Facebook acquires boston based biometric ID verification startup Confirm.io
Tech Diary

Facebook ने बायोमेट्रिक ID वेरिफिकेशन स्टार्टअप Confirm.io का अधिग्रहण किया

24 जनवरी 2018

Apple partners with Malala Yousafzai help girls' education
Tech Diary

एक लाख लड़कियों की शिक्षा के लिए Apple ने मिलाया मलाला से हाथ

23 जनवरी 2018

Fraud of Rs More than 1 lakhs to linking his mobile SIM with Aadhaar
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर आधार से लिंक कराना पड़ा महंगा, खाते से निकल गए 1.20 लाख रुपये

12 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp UPI Payment roll out from end of February 2018
Tech Diary

फरवरी से WhatsApp में Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट का फीचर

18 जनवरी 2018

HMD Global to launch Nokia Next Android Smartphones in MWC 2018
Tech Diary

MWC 2018 में Nokia का दिखेगा जलवा, लॉन्च हो सकते हैं कई स्मार्टफोन

20 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio Surprise Cashback Offer: 3300 Rupees Cashback on 399 and Above Recharges
Tech Diary

जियो का नया सरप्राइज कैशबैक ऑफर, 399 के रिचार्ज पर 3300 रुपए का कैशबैक

26 दिसंबर 2017

Xiaomi Mi A1 new Android Oreo 8.0 Update roll out
Tech Diary

Xiaomi Mi A1 के लिए फिर से जारी हुआ एंड्रॉयड ओरियो का नया अपडेट

17 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: इस बच्चे का डांस देखकर आप हो जाएंगे इसके दीवाने

सोशल मीडिया पर एक बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। दरअसल, बच्चा वीडियो में डांस कर रहा है। डांस करते हुए बच्चे के वीडियो को कई लोग शेयर कर रहे हैं। आप भी देखिए ये वीडियो।

29 जनवरी 2018

3 girls slapped 168 times for not completing homework In Jhabua of Madhya Pradesh 3:09

होमवर्क पूरा नहीं करने पर टीचर ने छात्रा के लगवाए 168 थप्पड़, सरकार ने भेजा नोटिस

29 जनवरी 2018

MAN ARRESTED FOR HURLING SHOE AT ACTRESS TAMANNAAH IN HYDERABAD WHILE INAUGURATING A JEWELRY STORE 1:16

Video: बाहुबली की इस अभिनेत्री पर फेंका गया जूता, वजह है हैरान करने वाली

29 जनवरी 2018

FIRST LUNAR ECLIPSE OF YEAR 2018 AND EFFECT ON HOROSCOPE 3:22

31 जनवरी के चंद्रग्रहण का ये है समय, इन राशियों की चमकने वाली है किस्मत

29 जनवरी 2018

KASGANJ COMMUNAL VIOLENCE BUDGET SESSION 2018 DEEPIKA PADUKONE UTTAR PRADESH TOP NEWS 00:02:37

कासगंज में अब भी हालात सामान्य नहीं समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

29 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Apple IOS 11.3 Updates will automatically send location to emergency services
Technology

इमरजेंसी कॉल के दौरान iPhone यूजर्स की लोकेशन खुद ही हो जाएगी सेंड

27 जनवरी 2018

Apple Likely to stop iPhone X production, Says Reports
Gadgets

तो इस वजह से iPhone X को बंद करने जा रही है कंपनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Apple partners with Malala Yousafzai help girls' education
Tech Diary

एक लाख लड़कियों की शिक्षा के लिए Apple ने मिलाया मलाला से हाथ

23 जनवरी 2018

Apple and Malala are joining forces to get one million underprivileged girls into school
Rest of World

एक लाख लड़कियों की शिक्षा के लिए एप्पल ने मिलाया मलाला से हाथ

22 जनवरी 2018

iPhone battery explodes at Apple store in Zurich, 7 injured
Gadgets

Apple स्टोर पर फटा iPhone, 7 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर

10 जनवरी 2018

Apple could buy netflix
Rest of World

नेटफ्लिक्स को खरीद सकता है एप्पल

3 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.