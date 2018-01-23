Download App
एक लाख लड़कियों की शिक्षा के लिए Apple ने मिलाया मलाला से हाथ

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 09:21 AM IST
दुनिया के सबसे प्रसिद्ध सीईओ एप्पल के टिम कुक और सबसे मशहूर युवा मलाला यूसुफजई ने लेबनान की राजधानी में शनिवार को लड़कियों की शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने के लिए साथ काम करने की घोषणा की। 

एप्पल ने मलाला फंड के साथ करार किया और अनुदान को दोगुना करने का लक्ष्य तय किया। दावा है कि इस पहल से अफगानिस्तान, पाकिस्तान, लेबनान, तुर्की, नाइजीरिया और भारत की एक लाख लड़कियों को शिक्षा में मदद मिलेगी। 

एप्पल ने कहा, कंपनी के सहयोग के बाद मलाला फंड को उम्मीद है कि अनुदानों की संख्या दोगुनी हो जाएगी और भारत व लैटिन अमेरिका की लड़कियों को माध्यमिक शिक्षा पाने में मदद मिलेगी। मलाला ने कहा, मेरा सपना है कि हर लड़की अपना भविष्य चुने। मैं आभारी हूं कि एप्पल ने बिना डर के लड़कियों में निवेश का मूल्य पहचानती है। टिम ने कहा कि शिक्षा में समानता लाने की ताकत है। हमने हर लड़की को स्कूल जाने का अवसर देने को मलाला फंड से हाथ मिलाया है। 
