Download App
आपका शहर Close

iPhone की बैटरी स्लो करने पर Apple ने मांगी माफी, अब सस्ते में चेंज होगी बैटरी

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 10:40 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Apple Apologizes over iphone battery and performance

iphone

पुराने iPhone को स्लो करने और उस पर विवाद होने के बाद Apple ने यूजर्स से माफी मांगी है।
कंपनी ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर इसके लिए एक लेटर भी जारी किया है। साथ ही कंपनी ने कम कीमत में पुराने आईफोन की बैटरी को बैटरी को बदलने का ऐलान किया है।

कंपनी ने कहा है कि वह वारंटी खत्म हो चुके आईफोन बैटरी का रिप्लेसमेंट $29 यानी करीब 1850 रुपये के बीच करेगी। हालांकि इस कीमत पर iPhone 6 और उससे बाद के आईफोन की ही बैटरी चेंज होगी।

यानी आईफोन 6 से पहले के आईफोन की बैटरी चेंज नहीं होगी। बैटरी रिप्लेसमेंट का प्रोसेस अगले महीने शुरू होगा। बैटरी के अलावा कंपनी iOS का भी अपडेट जारी करेगी ताकि फोन के परफॉर्मेंस पर कोई असर ना पड़े।

ये भी पढ़ेंः एंड्रॉयड गो के साथ आ सकता है Nokia 1, कीमत होगी कम

बता दें हाल ही में कई यूजर्स ने पुराने आईफोन के स्लो होने की शिकायत की थी जिसके बाद खुद कंपनी ने अपने एक बयान में कहा कि उसने जानबूझकर आईफोन को स्लो किया है। कंपनी ने कहा कि बैटरी की खपत को कम करने के लिए उसने ऐसा कदम उठाया है। जब प्रोसेसर ज्याादा बैटरी मांगता है तब कंपनी ऐसे फैसले लेती है। कंपनी ने कहा कि यह दिक्कत सभी लिथियम इयॉन बैटरी के साथ है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

apple iphone slow iphones

स्पॉटलाइट

कश्मीर से लेकर बिग बॉस तक, बहुत कुछ बताती है हिना खान की लव लाइफ

  • 29 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
From Neeraj Baliyan To Rocky Jaiswal Here Is Everything You Want To Know About Actress Hina Khan

45 की मंंदिरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की रिवीलिंग फोटो, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'बुड्ढी-वल्गर'

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
mandira bedi troll on her revealing photo

एयरपोर्ट पर गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने की ऐसी हरकत, देखकर शर्मिंदा हो गए रणवीर सिंह

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger shoff disha patani and ranveer singh spotted at mumbai airport

Bigg Boss 11: आकाश और शिल्पा के Kiss पर अर्शी खान का बड़ा खुलासा, हिना की भी खोली पोल

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
arshi khan revealed about shipla shinde and akash dadlani kiss matter

धुआंधार कमाई कर बॉक्स ऑफिस का बादशाह बना 'टाइगर', 6 दिन में कर डाली रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan film tiger zinda hai sixth day collection

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की बदसलूकी का वीडियो सामने आया, मां-पत्नी से पूछे ऐसे सवाल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

तीन तलाक पर मोदी सरकार की ऐतिहासिक फतह, लोकसभा में बिल पास

triple talaq bill tabled in loksabha and owaisi protest against it

Most Read

जियो का नया सरप्राइज कैशबैक ऑफर, 399 के रिचार्ज पर 3300 रुपए का कैशबैक

Reliance Jio Surprise Cashback Offer: 3300 Rupees Cashback on 399 and Above Recharges
  • 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

यहां मोबाइल रिचार्ज पर मिल रहा 100 प्रतिशत तक का कैशबैक

Amazon Pay Mobile recharge offers upto 100 percent cashback
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

वोडाफोन जनवरी से ला रही 4G VoLTE सर्विस, जियो को मिलेगी टक्कर

Vodafone to launch VoLTE services in January 2018 to compete Reliance Jio
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Airtel लाया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, 70 दिन के लिए रोजाना 1 GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

Airtel 448 Rupees Plan: Unlimited Calling and 1 GB Data Daily For 70 Days
  • 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Idea लाया नया 84 दिनों वाला प्लान, जियो और एयरटेल से होगी टक्कर

Idea Cellular offers Unlimited Roaming Calls, 84GB Data and 100 SMS Per Day for 84 Days at Rs 509
  • 8 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

एयरटेल लाया 199 रुपए वाला नया प्लान, पाइए डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

Bharti Airtel Launched 199 Rupees Plan for Prepaid users
  • 3 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!