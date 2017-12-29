बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
iPhone की बैटरी स्लो करने पर Apple ने मांगी माफी, अब सस्ते में चेंज होगी बैटरी
Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 10:40 AM IST
iphone
पुराने
iPhone
को स्लो करने और उस पर विवाद होने के बाद
Apple
ने यूजर्स से माफी मांगी है।
कंपनी ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर इसके लिए एक लेटर भी जारी किया है। साथ ही कंपनी ने कम कीमत में पुराने आईफोन की बैटरी को बैटरी को बदलने का ऐलान किया है।
कंपनी ने कहा है कि वह वारंटी खत्म हो चुके आईफोन बैटरी का रिप्लेसमेंट $29 यानी करीब 1850 रुपये के बीच करेगी। हालांकि इस कीमत पर iPhone 6 और उससे बाद के आईफोन की ही बैटरी चेंज होगी।
यानी आईफोन 6 से पहले के आईफोन की बैटरी चेंज नहीं होगी। बैटरी रिप्लेसमेंट का प्रोसेस अगले महीने शुरू होगा। बैटरी के अलावा कंपनी iOS का भी अपडेट जारी करेगी ताकि फोन के परफॉर्मेंस पर कोई असर ना पड़े।
ये भी पढ़ेंः
एंड्रॉयड गो के साथ आ सकता है Nokia 1, कीमत होगी कम
बता दें हाल ही में कई यूजर्स ने पुराने आईफोन के स्लो होने की शिकायत की थी जिसके बाद खुद कंपनी ने अपने एक बयान में कहा कि उसने जानबूझकर आईफोन को स्लो किया है। कंपनी ने कहा कि बैटरी की खपत को कम करने के लिए उसने ऐसा कदम उठाया है। जब प्रोसेसर ज्याादा बैटरी मांगता है तब कंपनी ऐसे फैसले लेती है। कंपनी ने कहा कि यह दिक्कत सभी लिथियम इयॉन बैटरी के साथ है।
