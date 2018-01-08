Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Airtel Offers 5GB Free Data Every Month on Airtel Postpaid Connection for Broadband Customers

Airtel अपने इन ग्राहकों को फ्री में हर महीने दे रहा 5GB डाटा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 01:02 PM IST
Airtel Offers 5GB Free Data Every Month on Airtel Postpaid Connection for Broadband Customers
Airtel to Offer Free 5GB Data Every
Airtel ने एक बार फिर से जियो को घेरने की कोशिश की है। कंपनी ने इस बार ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स के लिए नया धमाका किया है। कंपनी अपने ग्राहकों को फ्री में 5 जीबी डाटा दे रही है। कंपनी यह ऑफर अपने myHome Rewards प्रोग्राम के तहत दे रही है।

RELATED

ऐसे मिलेगा 5 जीबी फ्री डाटा
दरअसल कंपनी यह ऑफर होम ब्रॉडबैंड के तहत दे रही है। इस ऑफर के तहत ब्रॉडबैंड कनेक्शन पर पोस्टपेड सब्सक्राइबर को 5 जीबी फ्री डाटा मिलेगा। हालांकि यह ऑफर फिलहाल कुछ सर्किल में ही उपलब्ध है।

यह ऑफर होम ब्रॉडबैंड कनेक्शन से लिंक्ड पोस्टपेड नंबर पर मिलेगा। रेगुलर रिचार्ज के बाद यह फ्री डाटा अपने आप आपके एयरटेल अकाउंट में क्रेडिट हो जाएगा। इसे आप माय एयरटेल ऐप में चेक कर सकते हैं।
airtel airtel offers postpaid
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

ranveer singh parents gifted deepika padukone on her birthday
Bollywood

हो गया खुलासा, इस एक्टर के घरवालों ने दीपिका पादुकोण को माना बहू, दिए महंगे गिफ्ट्स

8 जनवरी 2018

fearless nadia birthday google doodle remember
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस को कहते थे 'हंटरवाली', Google ने Doodle बनाकर दी श्रद्धांजलि

8 जनवरी 2018

film aiyaary release date changed beacause of padmavati release
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' से घबराए दूसरे फिल्ममेकर्स, 'अय्यारी' की रिलीज डेट में होगा बदलाव

8 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 8th january to 14th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 8 से 14 जनवरी: 7 राशियों को होगा धन लाभ, 5 कोे होगा नुकसान

8 जनवरी 2018

bipasha basu celebrate her 39th birthday with karan singh grover
Bollywood

बिपाशा ने ऐसे मनाया 39वां जन्मदिन, लजीज पकवान देखकर मुंह में आ जाएगा पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 salman khan invite rani mukerji his upcoming film hichki
Television

Bigg Boss 11: मंच पर कुछ ऐसा बोलीं रानी, सलमान के जवाब पर हुई शर्म से पानी-पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

new actors debut in bollywood 2018
Bollywood

स्टार किड्स के नाम रहेगा साल 2018, जानिए कौन-कौन से चेहरे करेंगे बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू

7 जनवरी 2018

anushka sharma with virat kohli in cape town returns mumbai
Bollywood

विराट के सस्ते में OUT होते ही Troll हुईं अनुष्का, मुंबई लौटीं तो ये बोलीं 'गब्बर' की पत्नी

7 जनवरी 2018

ranveer singh and deepika padukone back after birthday celebration
Bollywood

बर्थडे पर सरप्राइज नहीं दे पाईं दीपिका, रणवीर संग वापस लौटीं, वजह कहीं ये तो नहीं

7 जनवरी 2018

Salman khan film Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 16
Bollywood

16वें दिन भी 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का जलवा कायम, कमाई 500 करोड़ के करीब

7 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Apple iPhone slowdown, HTC, Motorola, Samsung and LG claim they do not slow down their old phones
Tech Diary

iPhone स्लो मामले पर सैमसंग, मोटो और LG ने Apple पर ली चुटकी

पुराने आईफोन के स्लो होने के मामले पर सैमसंग, मोटोरोला, एचटीसी और एलजी जैसी दूसरी कंपनियों ने ऐप्पल पर चुटकी ली है। इन कंपनियों ने कहा है कि वे एप्पल की तरह पुरानी बैटरी वाले फोन को जानबूझकर स्लो नहीं करती हैं।

1 जनवरी 2018

Delhi Government likely to Use QR Codes to Track Autos and Cabs
Tech Diary

दिल्ली सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, ऑटो-कैब पर होगा QR कोड

2 जनवरी 2018

Airtel 448 Rupees Plan: Unlimited Calling and 1 GB Data Daily For 70 Days
Tech Diary

Airtel लाया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, 70 दिन के लिए रोजाना 1 GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

17 दिसंबर 2017

Idea Cellular offers Unlimited Roaming Calls, 84GB Data and 100 SMS Per Day for 84 Days at Rs 509
Tech Diary

Idea लाया नया 84 दिनों वाला प्लान, जियो और एयरटेल से होगी टक्कर

8 दिसंबर 2017

Aircel to shut down operations in 6 circles by January 30 says Trai
Tech Diary

30 जनवरी से इन 6 सर्किल में बंद हो जाएगी Aircel की सर्विस

21 दिसंबर 2017

Reliance Jio Surprise Cashback Offer: 3300 Rupees Cashback on 399 and Above Recharges
Tech Diary

जियो का नया सरप्राइज कैशबैक ऑफर, 399 के रिचार्ज पर 3300 रुपए का कैशबैक

26 दिसंबर 2017

Bharti Airtel Launched 199 Rupees Plan for Prepaid users
Tech Diary

एयरटेल लाया 199 रुपए वाला नया प्लान, पाइए डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

3 दिसंबर 2017

Jio Phone likely being made in India
Tech Diary

चीनी कंपनी ने हाथ किए खड़े, अब मेड इन इंडिया होंगे Jio Phone

15 दिसंबर 2017

Vodafone introduces free roaming benefit on its Unlimited Super Plan Rs176 for 28 days
Tech Diary

176 रु. में रोज 28GB डाटा के साथ रोमिंग में भी अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

11 दिसंबर 2017

Google to provide Free Public Wi-Fi Beyond Railway Stations in India
Tech Diary

अब हर गली-बाजार में मिलेगा फ्री Wi-Fi, गूगल देगा तोहफा

6 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने बेटी से शादी का सपना देखने वाले शख्स का किया ये हाल

सचिन तेंदुलकर की बेटी सारा को अगवा करने की धमकी देने वाले आरोपी को पश्चिम बंगाल के पूर्व मिदनापुर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। आरोपी पर कई महीनों से सचिन की बेटी के साथ कथित तौर पर छेड़छाड़ और परेशान करने के आरोप हैं।

8 जनवरी 2018

Woman alleges man of repeatedly raping, blackmailing her for 1year in rampur 3:10

एक साल से महिला को बना रहा है हवस का शिकार, वीडियो बनाकर करता था ब्लैकमेल

7 जनवरी 2018

Indian Astrology Forecast 2018 for kumbh Rashi as per Moon Sign, Astrology 3:04

कुंभ राशि वालों के लिए साल 2018 की ये है भविष्यवाणी

8 जनवरी 2018

Dhruv yoga shown on the maker sankranti day will be beneficial for all 1:14

14 जनवरी को बन रहा है ऐसा योग कि हर काम में मिलेगा लाभ, बस करना होगा ये

8 जनवरी 2018

know what happens when snake venom mix with human blood special story 0:57

सांप के जहर का खून पर क्या होता है असर ? आइए जानते हैं...

8 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Airtel 448 Rupees Plan: Unlimited Calling and 1 GB Data Daily For 70 Days
Tech Diary

Airtel लाया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, 70 दिन के लिए रोजाना 1 GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

17 दिसंबर 2017

Airtel and Airtel Payment Bank eKYC licence suspends by UIDAI 
Business

एयरटेल और एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक का ई-केवाईसी लाइसेंस सस्पेंड

16 दिसंबर 2017

Airtel 4G Hotspot Price Cut in India, Now Available at Rs 999 only
Gadgets

Airtel 4G हॉटस्पॉट की कीमत हुई 1,000 रुपये से भी कम

13 दिसंबर 2017

Bharti Airtel becomes the 1st operator to launch 4G in Kargil, Dras and Leh in the Ladakh region
Technology

कारगिल, लेह और लद्दाख पहुंचा Airtel, शुरू की 4G सर्विस

12 दिसंबर 2017

Bharti Airtel Launched 199 Rupees Plan for Prepaid users
Tech Diary

एयरटेल लाया 199 रुपए वाला नया प्लान, पाइए डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

3 दिसंबर 2017

Airtel to shut 3G service for 4G business
Technology

Airtel की 3G सर्विस होने वाली है बंद, 2G-4G को बेहतर बनाएगी कंपनी

2 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.