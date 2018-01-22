Download App
Airtel अब सिर्फ 149 रुपये में दे रहा 28GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 09:56 AM IST
Airtel Offers 1GB Data per day at Rs 149 to counter Jio
Airtel
Airtel ने एक बार फिर से रिलायंस जियो के ग्राहकों को अपनी ओर खींचने की कोशिश की है। एयरटेल ने इस बार जियो के सबसे सस्ते रोज 1 जीबी डाटा वाले प्लान की टक्कर में नया प्रीपेड प्लान पेश किया है। हालांकि एयरटेल का यह प्लान फिलहाल कुछ ही सर्किल के लिए है। तो आइए जानते हैं इस प्लान के बारे में विस्तार से।

किन-किन सर्किल में लागू होगा एयरटेल का 149 रुपये वाला प्लान
