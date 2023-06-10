Twitter से कमाई: ट्वीट रिप्लाई में आने वाले विज्ञापन के मिलेंगे पैसे, एलन मस्क ने कहा- जल्द शुरू होगा नया फीचर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
एलन मस्क ने अपने माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Twitter को लेकर बड़ा एलान किया है। एलन मस्क ने कहा है कि कंटेंट क्रिएटर्स को जल्द ही उनके रिप्लाई में दिखने वाले विज्ञापन के बदले पैसे दिए जाएंगे। पहले राउंड में इसके लिए 5 मिलियन डॉलर की राशि तय की गई है।
In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M.
Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2023
