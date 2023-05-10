ट्विटर पर जल्द मिलेगी कॉलिंग की सुविधा, एन्क्रिप्टेड होगी मैसेजिंग, एलन मस्क ने किया एलान

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Twitter के सीईओ एलन मस्क ने कहा है कि ट्विटर पर जल्द ही कई सारे नए फीचर्स आने वाले हैं। एलन मस्क ने कहा है कि ट्विटर पर जल्द ही कॉलिंग की सुविधा मिलेगी। इसके अलावा मैसेजिंग और कॉलिंग एन्क्रिप्टेड होगी। वैसे तो मैसेजिंग की सुविधा अभी है लेकिन एन्क्रिप्टेड नहीं था। ट्विटर पर वॉयस और वीडियो कॉलिंग को जल्द ही लॉन्च किया जाएगा।
With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023
Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if…
