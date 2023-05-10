Notifications

ट्विटर पर जल्द मिलेगी कॉलिंग की सुविधा, एन्क्रिप्टेड होगी मैसेजिंग, एलन मस्क ने किया एलान

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 10 May 2023 11:26 AM IST
सार

Twitter के सीईओ एलन मस्क ने कहा है कि ट्विटर पर जल्द ही कई सारे नए फीचर्स आने वाले हैं। एलन मस्क ने कहा है कि ट्विटर पर जल्द ही कॉलिंग की सुविधा मिलेगी। इसके अलावा मैसेजिंग और कॉलिंग एन्क्रिप्टेड होगी। वैसे तो मैसेजिंग की सुविधा अभी है लेकिन एन्क्रिप्टेड नहीं था। ट्विटर पर वॉयस और वीडियो कॉलिंग को जल्द ही लॉन्च किया जाएगा।

Twitter To Allow Calls Encrypted Messaging Soon says Elon Musk
Twitter - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

Twitter के सीईओ एलन मस्क ने कहा है कि ट्विटर पर जल्द ही कई सारे नए फीचर्स आने वाले हैं। एलन मस्क ने कहा है कि ट्विटर पर जल्द ही कॉलिंग की सुविधा मिलेगी। इसके अलावा मैसेजिंग और कॉलिंग एन्क्रिप्टेड होगी। वैसे तो मैसेजिंग की सुविधा अभी है लेकिन एन्क्रिप्टेड नहीं था। ट्विटर पर वॉयस और वीडियो कॉलिंग को जल्द ही लॉन्च किया जाएगा।



नए वर्जन के साथ आप किसी डायरेक्ट मैसेज को रिप्लाई कर सकते हैं। साथ में इमोजी भी भेज सकते हैं। एन्क्रिप्टेड मैसेजिंग की शुरुआत 11 मई से हो जाएगी। ट्विटर के कॉलिंग फीचर का मुकाबला मेटा के फेसबुक मैसेंजर कॉल और व्हाट्सएप से होगा।




बता दें कि Elon Musk ने हाल ही में ट्वीट करके कहा है कि वे उन सभी अकाउंट को हटाएंगे जो कई वर्षों से एक्टिव नहीं हैं। उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में कहा, 'हम उन खातों को हटाने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं, जिनमें कई वर्षों से कोई गतिविधि नहीं हुई है, इसलिए आप शायद फॉलोअर्स की संख्या में गिरावट देखेंगे।'

