Twitter Blue: अब शेयर कर सकेंगे घंटे तक का वीडियो, यूजर्स ने कहा- ट्विटर को यूट्यूब बनाकर दम लेंगे एलन मस्क

एलन मस्क अपने अजीबोगरीब फैसले के लिए जाने जाते हैं। उनके हर फैसले हैरान करने वाले होते हैं। कई बार उनकी आलोचना भी होती है लेकिन इन सब से बेफिक्र एलन मस्क अपना काम करते रहते हैं। ट्विटर के अधिग्रहण के बाद से एलन मस्क ने ट्विटर में कई सारे बदलाव किए हैं। अब उन्होंने एक और बड़ा बदलाव किया है।
yeah, now I can store my CCTV footages here.— GTR佬 (@gtr_pilot) May 19, 2023
May 18, 2023
Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023
This is Twitter, I don't think people will take the time to check out 2 hour long videos on this site.— David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) May 18, 2023
