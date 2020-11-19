अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरुष दिवस: सोशल मीडिया ने गूगल से पूछा- क्यों नहीं बनाया डूडल, कहां है आपकी समानता?

As international men’s day today, dedicated to all men, be proud 😎#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/eXOIlQ3JBD — 🎭Yeswanth(యశ్వంత్) 💫 (@yeswanth86) November 19, 2020

Being a man is not easy, they too play many roles but are less recognised & expected to act acc to certain stereotypical norms. Raising a toast to @sidharth_shukla & all men who are being strength of their families & are not afraid of being themselves.♥️💪#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/V2MJmW2QaI — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) November 19, 2020

Today Is #InternationalMensDay One of My SandArt at puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/RpJRKnn7KA — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 19, 2020

Happy #InternationalMensDay to all the men risking their lives for our country 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Qq4Q5Ng4GS — Ammulu maheshian 🇮🇳🙋 (@Mahesh_Fan_Girl) November 19, 2020

1. Feminists on other 364 days

2. Feminists on #InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/SIlNvliM7w — Rajeev Hitman 🇮🇳 (@Hmka_join_krlo) November 19, 2020

I congratulate and thank all the men, who sacrifice their lives without the expectation of any recognition so that we all live better#InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/rPAeaxekWA — Tejinderjit Kaur (@TejinderjitK) November 19, 2020

People wishings on*



Pic 1 :- international womens day

Pic 2 :- #InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/351KWeSWSt — Nishant Chandra (@memernishant) November 19, 2020

(See full image)#InternationalMensDay

Us: How are going to give tribute to the men? pic.twitter.com/Ncg8MoKQVR — Soumya Gorai (@ItzSoumyaHere) November 19, 2020

वहीं ट्विटर पर भी लोग अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरुष दिवस लेकर अपनी भावनाएं जाहिर कर रहे हैं। @yeswanth86 नाम के यूजर ने लिखा, 'आज सभी पुरुषों को समर्पित इंटरनैशनल मेंस डे मनाया जा रहा है, इसलिए मुस्कुराइए।' उन्होंने एक तस्वीर भी शेयर किया गया है जिसमें पुरुषों की विभिन्न समस्याओं और त्याग का जिक्र किया गया है। इसमें लिखा है, 'पारिवारिक समस्या, आर्थिक समस्या, प्यार में असफलता, समाज में सम्मान नहीं, कई लोगों से खारिज होना, माता-पिता की खुशी के लिए अपने सपनों का त्याग।'