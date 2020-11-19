शहर चुनें
अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरुष दिवस: सोशल मीडिया ने गूगल से पूछा- क्यों नहीं बनाया डूडल, कहां है आपकी समानता?

19 Nov 2020
international mens day memes
international mens day memes - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
19 नवंबर को अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरुष दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। भारत में पहली बार 2007 में 19 नवंबर को अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरुष दिवस मनाया गया था। अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरुष दिवस मनाने के पीछे मुख्य उद्देश्य पुरुषों का मानसिक स्वास्थ्य, पुरुषत्व के सकारात्मक गुणों की सराहना, समाज में मौजूद पुरुष रोल मॉडल्स को मुख्यधारा में लाना, लैंगिक समानता आदि हैं, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स इसे भेदभाव के रूप में देख रहे हैं। आइए पढ़ते हैं कुछ मजेदार सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट....
फेसबुक पर अनिमेष वर्मा नाम के एक यूजर ने एक फोटो शेयर की है जिसमें गूगल पर भेदभाव का आरोप लगाया गया है। फोटो में दिख रहा है कि अन्य दिवस पर गूगल डूडल बनाता है लेकिन अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरुष दिवस पर गूगल ने कोई डूडल नहीं बनाया है। फोटो के साथ एक कैप्शन भी है जिसमें गूगल से पूछा गया है कि क्या यही आपकी समानता है।

वहीं ट्विटर पर भी लोग अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरुष दिवस लेकर अपनी भावनाएं जाहिर कर रहे हैं। @yeswanth86 नाम के यूजर ने लिखा, 'आज सभी पुरुषों को समर्पित इंटरनैशनल मेंस डे मनाया जा रहा है, इसलिए मुस्कुराइए।' उन्होंने एक तस्वीर भी शेयर किया गया है जिसमें पुरुषों की विभिन्न समस्याओं और त्याग का जिक्र किया गया है। इसमें लिखा है, 'पारिवारिक समस्या, आर्थिक समस्या, प्यार में असफलता, समाज में सम्मान नहीं, कई लोगों से खारिज होना, माता-पिता की खुशी के लिए अपने सपनों का त्याग।'




















