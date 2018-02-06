अपना शहर चुनें

Google ने भारत में शुरू किया SecurityCheckKiya कैंपेन, जानें इसके बारे में

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 11:59 AM IST
Google India launched security campaign SecurityCheckKiya to protect data and devices
Google Security Check Kiya
गूगल ने वेब यूजर्स के अकाउंट के हैक होने से बचाने के लिए भारत में SecurityCheckKiya कैंपेन शुरू किया है। इसके तहत गूगल यूजर्स से सिक्योरिटी चेकअप कर रहा है। सिक्योरिटी चेकअप सिर्फ 3 आसान स्टेप्स का है। गूगल ने इसकी जानकारी अपने ब्लॉग के जरिए दी है।

गूगल ने ब्लॉग में लिखा है, 'जिस तरह हम बार-बार घर से निकलते समय सोचते हैं कि मैंने दरवाजा लॉक किया है या नहीं ठीक उसी तरह अब यह सोचने का वक्त आ गया है कि इंटरनेट पर आपने अपनी सिक्योरिटी चेक किया क्या?'



अगर आप भी गूगल के इस सिक्योरिटी चेक कैंपेन का हिस्सा बनना चाहते हैं और इंटरनेट पर सेफ रहना चाहते हैं तो इस लिंक पर क्लिक करके g.co/securitycheckup अपनी सिक्योरिटी चेक करें। इसमें आपके पुराने स्मार्टफोन और जीमेल लॉगिन के बारे में अपडेट किया जाएगा। गूगल ने अपने ब्लॉग में कहा है कि एंड्रॉयड डिवाइस को सिक्योर करने के लिए गूगल प्ले प्रोटेक्ट, फाइंड योर डिवाइस, जीमेल के लिए टू फैक्टर ऑथेंटिकेशन जैसे फीचर का इस्तेमाल करें।
google security android

